Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. New York

RALEIGH, NC. - Forward Andrei Svechnikov may return to the Carolina Hurricanes' "top six" tonight as the club takes on the New York Islanders.

After two games of skating alongside Jack Drury and Teuvo Teravainen, the team's forward lines showed different combinations at Friday's practice.

Svechnikov scored the game-opening goal in his return to the lineup on Tuesday against Vegas, after missing six games due to an upper-body injury. Albeit it was just his second tally of the season, #37 has 12 points in 18 games.

Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game that he doesn't anticipate making any changes behind the forwards and Pyotr Kochetkov will be the last line of defense.

Exceptional in his last five starts, the 24-year-old is 3-0-2 during the run with a .949 save percentage, the best among any netminder who has played four games or more since December 12.

Looking to go into the holiday break red hot, it will be the fourth consecutive game started for Kochetkov.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Perets

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei