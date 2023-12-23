Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. New York

Some different forward combinations are expected as Kochetkov gets his fourth start in a row

ProjectedLineup122323_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Forward Andrei Svechnikov may return to the Carolina Hurricanes' "top six" tonight as the club takes on the New York Islanders.

After two games of skating alongside Jack Drury and Teuvo Teravainen, the team's forward lines showed different combinations at Friday's practice.

Svechnikov scored the game-opening goal in his return to the lineup on Tuesday against Vegas, after missing six games due to an upper-body injury. Albeit it was just his second tally of the season, #37 has 12 points in 18 games.

Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game that he doesn't anticipate making any changes behind the forwards and Pyotr Kochetkov will be the last line of defense.

Exceptional in his last five starts, the 24-year-old is 3-0-2 during the run with a .949 save percentage, the best among any netminder who has played four games or more since December 12.

Looking to go into the holiday break red hot, it will be the fourth consecutive game started for Kochetkov.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Perets

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Mailbag #73: Jack Drury

Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout

Andersen To Resume Skating Soon

Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago

Kochetkov's Most Electrifying Saves Yet

Bucket List: When and Why?

Whalers Night: In White!

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: December 23 vs. New York

Preview: December 23 vs. New York
Mailbag #73: Jack Drury

Mailbag #73: Jack Drury
Point Streak Moves To Six Games In Pittsburgh

Point Streak Moves To Six Games In Pittsburgh
Projected Lineup: December 21 at Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: December 21 at Pittsburgh
Preview: December 21 at Pittsburgh

Preview: December 21 at Pittsburgh
Perfect Special Teams Performance Leads Canes Past Golden Knights

Perfect Special Teams Performance Leads Canes Past Golden Knights
Projected Lineup: December 19 vs. Vegas

Projected Lineup: December 19 vs. Vegas
Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout

Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout
Preview: December 19 vs. Vegas

Preview: December 19 vs. Vegas
Injury Report: Andersen To Resume Skating Soon

Andersen To Resume Skating Soon
Point Streak Extended In Shootout Loss To Washington

Canes Extended Point Streak But Fall In Shootout To Capitals
Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago

Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago
Projected Lineup: December 17 vs. Washington

Projected Lineup: December 17 vs. Washington
Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk

Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk
Preview: December 17 vs. Washington

Preview: December 17 vs. Washington
Canes Place Raanta On Waivers

Canes Place Raanta On Waivers
Canes Get A Point In Return Home

Canes Get A Point In Return Home
Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Nashville

Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Nashville