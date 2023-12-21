Projected Lineup: December 21 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to make his 15th start of the season on Thursday as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The third consecutive game that the Canes are likely to turn to #52, the 24-year-old has been exceptional since December 12. Playing in four games, he has a .946 save percentage (SV%), allowing just one goal in three of those outings.

Of all nine NHL goalies that have played in four or more contests during that time, the .946 SV% trails only Joey Daccord of Seattle (.948).

In two career appearances against the Penguins in his young career, he is 2-0 with a 1.96 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.

Ahead of Kochetkov, there are not expected to be any changes to the lineup of skaters.

Carolina matched their season high with six goals on Tuesday in an emphatic win over the Vegas Golden Knights, including a perfect performance on special teams. The power play, which now ranks 9th in the NHL, went 3-for-3, upping their season total success rate to 23.9%.

Leading the charge was Sebastian Aho, with three assists on the man advantage. Over his last five games, he leads the team with eight points.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Noesen - Aho - Jarvis

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Svechnikov - Drury - Teravainen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Perets

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei