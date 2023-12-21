Projected Lineup: December 21 at Pittsburgh

Kochetkov likely to get the nod for the third game in a row

23_ProjectedLine1221_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

PITTSBURGH, PA. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to make his 15th start of the season on Thursday as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The third consecutive game that the Canes are likely to turn to #52, the 24-year-old has been exceptional since December 12. Playing in four games, he has a .946 save percentage (SV%), allowing just one goal in three of those outings.

Of all nine NHL goalies that have played in four or more contests during that time, the .946 SV% trails only Joey Daccord of Seattle (.948).

In two career appearances against the Penguins in his young career, he is 2-0 with a 1.96 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.

Ahead of Kochetkov, there are not expected to be any changes to the lineup of skaters.

Carolina matched their season high with six goals on Tuesday in an emphatic win over the Vegas Golden Knights, including a perfect performance on special teams. The power play, which now ranks 9th in the NHL, went 3-for-3, upping their season total success rate to 23.9%.

Leading the charge was Sebastian Aho, with three assists on the man advantage. Over his last five games, he leads the team with eight points.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Noesen - Aho - Jarvis

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Svechnikov - Drury - Teravainen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Perets

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

12.21.23 Kochetkov

Pyotr Kochetkov prepares to catch a puck at this morning's skate at PPG Paints Arena.

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

Worth A Click

Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout

Andersen To Resume Skating Soon

Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago

Kochetkov's Most Electrifying Saves Yet

Mailbag #72: Team Performance Chef Sean Murnane

Projected Salary Cap Jump, 2024 Draft Info Announced

Bucket List: When and Why?

Whalers Night: In White!

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: December 21 at Pittsburgh

Preview: December 21 at Pittsburgh
Perfect Special Teams Performance Leads Canes Past Golden Knights

Perfect Special Teams Performance Leads Canes Past Golden Knights
Projected Lineup: December 19 vs. Vegas

Projected Lineup: December 19 vs. Vegas
Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout

Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout
Preview: December 19 vs. Vegas

Preview: December 19 vs. Vegas
Injury Report: Andersen To Resume Skating Soon

Andersen To Resume Skating Soon
Point Streak Extended In Shootout Loss To Washington

Canes Extended Point Streak But Fall In Shootout To Capitals
Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago

Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago
Projected Lineup: December 17 vs. Washington

Projected Lineup: December 17 vs. Washington
Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk

Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk
Preview: December 17 vs. Washington

Preview: December 17 vs. Washington
Canes Place Raanta On Waivers

Canes Place Raanta On Waivers
Canes Get A Point In Return Home

Canes Get A Point In Return Home
Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Nashville

Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Nashville
Preview: December 15 vs. Nashville

Preview: December 15 vs. Nashville
Canes Close Out Trip With Quality Victory Over Detroit

Canes Close Out Trip With Quality Victory Over Detroit
Projected Lineup: December 14 at Detroit

Projected Lineup: December 14 at Detroit
Preview: December 14 at Detroit

Preview: December 14 at Detroit