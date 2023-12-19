Projected Lineup: December 19 vs. Vegas

RALEIGH, NC. - Rod Brind'Amour is hopeful that he'll have Andrei Svechnikov back in his lineup on Tuesday as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

The star winger has been sidelined since December 6 after a cross-check to the midsection in a game against the Winnipeg Jets left him with an upper-body injury.

Carolina's head coach said on Friday that Svechnikov was not close to playing, but after taking part in Sunday's morning skate and Monday's practice, it appears that things have turned in a positive direction.

Missing the start to the season due to the ACL injury he suffered in March, #37 produced 11 points in 16 games when he was able to dress.

To make room for Svechnikov, Brind'Amour confirmed that the team will be going back to six defensemen, signaling that Tony DeAngelo will likely sit. DeAngelo appeared the odd man out at Monday's practice, not taking part in either power play unit.

On the back end, Pyotr Kochetkov will play his 16th game of the season tonight. Allowing just one goal in each of his last three outings, he was named one of the NHL's Goalies of the Week earlier today.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Noesen - Aho - Jarvis

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Svechnikov - Drury - Teravainen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Perets

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei