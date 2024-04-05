Projected Lineup: April 5 vs. Washington

Kochetkov takes his turn in net as the Canes close out their season series against the Caps

ProjectedLineup4524_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Pyotr Kochetkov will play in his 40th game of the season on Friday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals.

The 24-year-old is coming off a 26-save shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, improving his season record to 20-13-4.

Kochetkov has been one of, if not the best goalie in the Eastern Conference since mid-December, producing a .924 save percentage over 27 games.

In front of him, Rod Brind'Amour said he does not expect to make any changes to the team's lineup.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi was the healthy extra last night in the team's loss to Boston, missing his first game of the season.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -275

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Martinook - Kuznetsov - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Teravainen

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen or Martin]

Injuries

N/A

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Round One Playoff Tickets On Sale Now

Blake Named Hobey Baker Finalist

Morrow 'Ready To Learn' After Joining Canes

Canes Sign Morrow To Entry-Level Contract

Mailbag #80: Brendan Lemieux

Canes Clinch Sixth Consecutive Playoff Berth

Pickleball Pro-Am To Feature Brind'Amour, Ward, and Williams

2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships Launched

News Feed

Andersen Nominated For Masterton Trophy

Preview: April 5 vs. Washington

'Sluggish Start' Stumbles Canes In Loss To Bruins

Projected Lineup: April 4 vs. Boston

Blake Named Hobey Baker Award Finalist

Preview: April 4 vs. Boston

Morrow 'Ready To Learn' After Joining Canes

Canes Sign Morrow To Entry-Level Contract

Mailbag #80: Brendan Lemieux

Canes, Kochetkov Shut Out Canadiens

Projected Lineup: March 30 at Montreal

Preview: March 30 at Montreal

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Lock Up Playoff Spot By Blanking Detroit

Projected Lineup: March 28 at Detroit

Preview: March 28 vs. Detroit

Canes' Seven-Game Point Streak Snapped In Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: March 26 at Pittsburgh