Projected Lineup: April 5 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, NC. - Pyotr Kochetkov will play in his 40th game of the season on Friday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals.

The 24-year-old is coming off a 26-save shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, improving his season record to 20-13-4.

Kochetkov has been one of, if not the best goalie in the Eastern Conference since mid-December, producing a .924 save percentage over 27 games.

In front of him, Rod Brind'Amour said he does not expect to make any changes to the team's lineup.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi was the healthy extra last night in the team's loss to Boston, missing his first game of the season.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -275

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Martinook - Kuznetsov - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Teravainen

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen or Martin]

Injuries

N/A

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei