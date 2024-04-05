Projected Lineup: April 5 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, NC. - Pyotr Kochetkov will play in his 40th game of the season on Friday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals.
The 24-year-old is coming off a 26-save shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, improving his season record to 20-13-4.
Kochetkov has been one of, if not the best goalie in the Eastern Conference since mid-December, producing a .924 save percentage over 27 games.
In front of him, Rod Brind'Amour said he does not expect to make any changes to the team's lineup.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi was the healthy extra last night in the team's loss to Boston, missing his first game of the season.
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis
Martinook - Kuznetsov - Necas
Svechnikov - Staal - Teravainen
Noesen - Drury - Fast
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Andersen or Martin]
Injuries
N/A
Healthy Scratches
Tony DeAngelo
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Brendan Lemieux
Scott Morrow
PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns
PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei