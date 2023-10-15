Preview: October 15 at Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CA - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to continue the perfect start to their season on Sunday, facing the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center.

-

When: Sunday, October 15

Puck Drop: 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 2-0-0 (4 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-5 Shootout Win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, October 14

-

Ducks Record: 0-1-0 (0 Points, T-7th, Pacific Division)

Ducks Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, October 14