News Feed

Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA

Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA
Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles

Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles
Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles
Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability
Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base
Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa

Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa
Projected Lineup: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Projected Lineup: Opening Night vs. Ottawa
Preview: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Preview: Opening Night vs. Ottawa
Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche

Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche
PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections
Canes Announce Roster Moves

Canes Announce Roster Moves
Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 29 Players

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 29 Players
Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds

Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds
Preseason Preview: October 6 vs. Nashville

Preseason Preview: October 6 vs. Nashville
Prospect and PTO-Heavy Lineup Falls In Nashville

Prospect and PTO-Heavy Lineup Falls In Nashville
Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 44 Players

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 44 Players
Preseason Preview: October 5 @ Nashville

Preseason Preview: October 5 @ Nashville

Preview: October 15 at Anaheim

Canes get right back on the horse after a victory Saturday night in Los Angeles

LeadGraphic_101523_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

ANAHEIM, CA - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to continue the perfect start to their season on Sunday, facing the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center.

-

When: Sunday, October 15

Puck Drop: 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 2-0-0 (4 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-5 Shootout Win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, October 14

-

Ducks Record: 0-1-0 (0 Points, T-7th, Pacific Division)

Ducks Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, October 14

Last Time Out

  • Just a few hours ago the Canes went from almost spoiling a game where they led by two for most of it, to pulling out a nine-round shootout victory.  Jordan Martinook emerged as the hero in Los Angeles, giving Carolina a second win in as many tries this season.

Shorthanded Machines

  • Getting goals while down a man from Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen last night, the Canes have recorded shorthanded goals in both of the first two games of their season for the first time in team history.

Defense From Offense

  • After Brent Burns scored the game-opening goal last night, three of Carolina's 10 goals this season have come from their blue line. Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin both found twine in Wednesday's season-opening victory over Ottawa.

Stick With It, Or Fresh Legs?

  • After being the healthy scratch on Wednesday night, Brendan Lemieux drew in against his former team last night. Scoring in his Canes debut, will Rod Brind'Amour and staff keep him in, or will a forward come out in an effort to get Jalen Chatfield's ready legs back in game action for the second half of this back-to-back?

In Net

  • After Frederik Andersen got the nod Saturday night in Los Angeles, it is expected that Antti Raanta will get the start tonight. Raanta went 19-3-3 last season with four shutouts and has a .927 save percentage in 10 career games against the Ducks.

Let's Do It Again

  • Tonight is the second half of 14 back-to-backs this season for the Canes. Last season, Carolina posted a 10-2-2 record in the second game of back-to-backs, and only Colorado (10-2-1: .808) registered a higher points percentage in the second game of back-to-back series.

On The Other Side

  • Starting their season on Saturday night in Vegas, the Ducks got a quality performance in net from John Gibson, as he stopped 34 out of 37. Unfortunately, as Gibson has seen many times during his tenure with the club, not enough offense was provided. The group managed just one goal against the Golden Knights, falling 4-1.

Martinook seals shootout win in ninth round

Injury Updates

  • Forward Vasily Ponomarev, who suffered a knee injury on the first day of training camp (9/22), is skating and "getting closer" to returning, per Brind'Amour on October 13.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov remains skating in a no-contact jersey as he makes his way back from ACL surgery in March. He is not traveling with the team to start the trip, but could possibly make his season debut when the Canes return home later this month.
  • Forward Ryan Suzuki suffered a "not serious" shoulder injury versus Nashville (exhibition) on Thursday, October 5. As of October 13, he is still "a ways away" from game action, per Brind'Amour.

What Are We Wearing?

  • Carolina will be wearing their white uniforms. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will fly to San Jose post-game.  They are not expected to practice on Monday.  They'll take on the Sharks on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Worth A Click

Canes Begin Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Opening Night: The Aftermovie

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

Stepan Announces Retirement

Fast Aims To Keep Adding Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In The Season Ahead

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced

2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info