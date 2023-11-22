News Feed

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Canes start a stretch of three home games in five days

23_LeadGraphic_16x9_1122
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to string together some consistency on Wednesday when they take on the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena.

-

When: Wednesday, November 22

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 10-7-0 (20 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, November 18

-

Oilers Record: 5-11-1 (11 Points, 7th, Pacific Division)

Oilers Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday, November 21

Last Time Out

  • The Canes showed resiliency on Saturday night against Pittsburgh, scoring three in the third to come from behind in a 4-2 victory. Seth Jarvis led the way with three points.

Finding Consistency

  • Carolina has had some wind in their sails since their most recent win, but consistency has been one of their biggest problems through the first 17 games. Dating back to November 7 the team has rotated wins and losses, with both of the defeats coming in frustrating ways. After a win over Buffalo, the group did not play up to their standard against the Panthers. The next night they bounced back with a dominant shutout of the Lightning, but the next time out they were flat against the Flyers. Now riding a win, can they avoid a setback again?

Power Play Slavin?

  • Over the last two days, defenseman Jaccob Slavin has taken some reps on the team's top power play unit, rotating in the spot that has been held by Tony DeAngelo. Rod Brind'Amour has expressed that he doesn't want Jalen Chatfield, who has been a healthy scratch for the past three games, sitting too long and if Chatfield draws back in for DeAngelo, he wants somebody taking that role to have taken reps in practice.

In Net

  • Antti Raanta earned the win on Saturday against Pittsburgh, winning a 13th consecutive regular season game at PNC Arena. The team has gone every other game between Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov since November 10, so if that holds true tonight, it would be the 2019 second-round pick getting the turn in net. However, the team could flip-flop and save Kochetkov for Friday when the Lightning come to town. The 24-year-old shut out Tampa Bay on Saturday, November 11.

On The Other Side

  • Edmonton comes to town after starting their east coast swing with losses to Tampa Bay and Florida. It's been a frustrating start to the year for the Oilers, who have already made a coaching change and have struggled at both ends of the ice. They've allowed an average of 3.88 goals per game, more than any team in the Eastern Conference, and they scored just 50 goals in 17 games, placing them 27th in the NHL. Connor McDavid was outstanding against the Panthers on Tuesday, but he's had challenges with injuries to start the season. Despite all their hiccups to start the year, the Oilers are an always-dangerous team to face.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Ryan Suzuki is close to playing in his first games of the season and was reassigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The 2019 first-round pick suffered a shoulder injury in a preseason game on October 5.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen will be sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Thursday but will return to game action Friday night against Tampa Bay (8 p.m.).

