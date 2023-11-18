News Feed

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Canes remain in search of consistency as their five-game home stretch rolls along

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes host a club from Pennsylvania for the second time in as many games on Saturday, this time welcoming the Pittsburgh Penguins to PNC Arena.

When: Saturday, November 18

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 9-7-0 (18 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, November 15

Penguins Record: 8-7-0 (16 Points, 6th, Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, November 16

Last Time Out

  • The Canes did not play to their standard on Wednesday night against Philadelphia, falling 3-1. Just three days after their dominant shutout of Tampa Bay, "inconsistency" was the word of post-game, with players and Rod Brind'Amour both expressing their frustrations.

Which Team Will We See Tonight?

  • Some nights this season the Canes have looked like a club that's won three consecutive division championships, and on others, it's looked as if the entire group hasn't bought into the way that the team needs to play.  After hot starts in each of the last two seasons (9-0 in 2021), and not much turnover on the roster, the turbulent first 16 games have some questioning what's wrong and what's different with the group.  While it's far too soon to look ahead, the Canes remain in a playoff spot despite not being where many thought they would be to this point.  With four games remaining on their longest stint on home ice to date this season, an opportunity to get in a groove is for the taking.

New Forward Combinations... Again

  • As the group remains in search of consistent offense, the team once again rolled out new forward combinations at Friday's practice.  Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho were reunited, as was the line of Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal, and Jesper FastMichael Bunting moved alongside Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen.

Chatfield or DeAngelo?

  • On the blue line, Jaccob SlavinBrent Burns, Brady Skjei, Brett Pesce, and Dmitry Orlov have all been staples for Carolina when healthy and available.  At times we have seen Jalen Chatfield next to Orlov, other times we have seen Tony DeAngelo, and sometimes we've seen all seven play.  The numbers suggest that the Canes have more success defensively when Chatfield is in the lineup, but on the other hand, the power play struggles without DeAngelo.  Who will get the nod tonight?

In Net

  • After Pyotr Kochetkov got the start in net Wednesday, one would think that Antti Raanta will have the green light tonight. Raanta is 4-2 on the season but suffered a loss in his last time out, allowing four goals on 34 shots to the Florida Panthers last Friday night. The 34-year-old Finn has been outstanding at PNC Arena in his three years with the Canes, posting a record of 23-2-2 with a .922 save percentage.

On The Other Side

  • Pittsburgh comes to town after having their five-game win streak snapped on Thursday night against New Jersey.  The Pens earned victories over San Jose, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Buffalo, and Columbus during their run, outscoring them 25-8.  With five players - Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson, and Bryan Rust - all averaging a point per game or better through 15 contests, the team presents no shortage of challenges on offense.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Ryan Suzuki is close to playing in his first games of the season and was reassigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League on Thursday.  The 2019 first-round pick suffered a shoulder injury in a preseason game on October 5.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen will be sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Sunday and will return to practice on Monday.  Their next game action will be Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.  Discounted Turkey Tickets for that game are on sale now here.

