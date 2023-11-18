Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes host a club from Pennsylvania for the second time in as many games on Saturday, this time welcoming the Pittsburgh Penguins to PNC Arena.
When: Saturday, November 18
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Canes Record: 9-7-0 (18 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, November 15
Penguins Record: 8-7-0 (16 Points, 6th, Metropolitan Division)
Penguins Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, November 16