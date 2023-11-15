Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Select Hockey Fights Cancer memorabilia will be up for auction from Monday, November 6th through Thursday, November 16th. The auction will include autographed warm-up worn jerseys and wrapped sticks as well as locker room name plates from previous seasons. Click the link below to check out the auction or text "CanesHFC" to 76278 to receive updates via text message (message and data rates may apply).



All proceeds benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. All items come with a certificate of authenticity and a tax receipt.