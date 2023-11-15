News Feed

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov
Whalers Night: In White!
Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning
Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay
Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay
Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers
Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida
Preview: November 10 at Florida
Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season
Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams
Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT
Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Buffalo
Preview: November 7 vs. Buffalo
In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?
Canes Recall Kochetkov From Syracuse
Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island

Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Canes look to remain perfect at at PNC Arena in their first nationally televised game of the year

23_LeadGraphic_16x9_1115
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin a five-game home stretch as they host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, November 15

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT, Max

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 9-6-0 (18 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 11

Flyers Record: 7-7-1 (15 Points, T-5th, Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, November 11

Hockey Fights Cancer Auction

Hockey Fights Cancer Auction

Select Hockey Fights Cancer memorabilia will be up for auction from Monday, November 6th through Thursday, November 16th. The auction will include autographed warm-up worn jerseys and wrapped sticks as well as locker room name plates from previous seasons. Click the link below to check out the auction or text "CanesHFC" to 76278 to receive updates via text message (message and data rates may apply). 
 
All proceeds benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. All items come with a certificate of authenticity and a tax receipt.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes put together perhaps their most dominant performance of the season on Saturday night in Tampa, shutting out the Lightning by a score of 4-0. Carolina got a first-period power-play goal and the contest was never close after that. Pyotr Kochetkov earned his first shutout of the season in net, stopping all 22 shots.

Home Cookin'

  • Rod Brind'Amour's group is opening a five-game homestand against the Flyers on Wednesday, and they are now slated to play more home games over the next 12 days (11/15-11/26) than they have since the start of the regular season (10/11-11/11: 4-0-0 at PNC Arena). The Hurricanes are the only team without a home loss this season, and their four games played on home ice are tied with CHI for the fewest of any team in 2023-24.

Familiar Foes

  • Carolina enters Wednesday’s game with a 13-4-0 record in their last 17 games against the Flyers (12/31/18-10/30/23), including a win in each of their last eight meetings (11/26/21-10/30/23). Carolina’s eight-game win streak against Philadelphia is tied with LAK (2/26/19-10/14/23) for the team’s longest active win streak against any opponent, as well as the second-longest win streak against any opponent in franchise history (11-0-0 vs. BUF from 12/17/16-12/4/21).

In Net

  • Pyotr Kochetkov was perfect Saturday night in Tampa, registering his fifth career shutout. With Frederik Andersen still on the sidelines due to a blood clotting issue, it's up to Kochetkov and Antti Raanta to be the last line of defense. The team has a strong history of going every other game with their netminders, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Raanta tonight, or, the team could go back to Kochetkov, and then Raanta on Saturday against Pittsburgh.

On The Other Side

  • The Flyers went 2-1 on their trip out west, beating Anaheim and Los Angeles in their two most recent games. Outscoring those two teams 10-5, the group earned those wins without star netminder Carter Hart, who missed the two games due to food poisoning. He is expected to resume his duties this evening though. Defenseman Travis Sanheim leads the group in scoring with 14 points in 15 games.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Ryan Suzuki is close to playing in his first games of the season, per Brind'Amour on November 1. The 2019 first-round pick suffered a shoulder injury during the team's preseason game in Nashville on October 5.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen will be sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice Thursday and Friday, before returning to game action on home ice Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

