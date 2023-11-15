Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin a five-game home stretch as they host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
-
When: Wednesday, November 15
Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch: TNT, Max
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 9-6-0 (18 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-0 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 11
-
Flyers Record: 7-7-1 (15 Points, T-5th, Metropolitan Division)
Flyers Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, November 11