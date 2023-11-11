Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to bounce back from a disappointing performance as they go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

-

When: Saturday, November 11

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 8-6-0 (16 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday, November 10

-

Lightning Record: 6-4-4 (16 Points, T-3rd, Atlantic Division)

Lightning Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, November 9