Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to bounce back from a disappointing performance as they go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
-
When: Saturday, November 11
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 8-6-0 (16 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday, November 10
-
Lightning Record: 6-4-4 (16 Points, T-3rd, Atlantic Division)
Lightning Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, November 9