Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Canes eye up a Sunshine State split when they take on the Lightning for the second of three times in 32 days

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

TAMPA, FL. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to bounce back from a disappointing performance as they go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 11

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 8-6-0 (16 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday, November 10

Lightning Record: 6-4-4 (16 Points, T-3rd, Atlantic Division)

Lightning Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, November 9

Last Time Out

  • The Canes started this back-to-back set with a subpar showing against the Florida Panthers last night. Post-game Rod Brind'Amour was critical of his top guys, insinuating that they were a nonfactor in a contest that the Cats ran away with.

"Unacceptable" Outing To Start The Trip

  • Carolina's leadership group had similar thoughts after last night's loss, with alternate captain Jordan Martinook citing work ethic as an area that the team lacked in, and Sebastian Aho saying that everyone needs to understand the importance of preparation going into a game like that.

Creating Enough Offense

  • For the first time in six games Carolina's power play was held scoreless, and the team mustered just two goals at five-on-five. The tallies on the man advantage have been crucial over the last half-dozen games because, in those, Carolina has produced a total of just nine goals at five-on-five.

Finding Stability

  • Part of the reason that the Canes are still in search of offense at even strength is that they're still trying to figure out the right mix of personnel.  Friday's game, the 14th of the season, was the first contest of the season that they had their full arsenal of 20 skaters healthy and available. For a second consecutive bout, the forward lines that started the night were switched up during the second period and it's anyone's guess what they'll look like this evening.

Pesce's Back

  • The team finally had their full complement available because Brett Pesce made his return to the lineup after missing eight games due to a lower-body injury. Tony DeAngelo was a healthy scratch to make room for #22.

In Net

  • Antti Raanta started a third consecutive game last night, suffering a loss for the first time since October 15.  With Frederik Andersen sidelined due to a blood clotting issue, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to have the nod tonight against the Bolts.  Just six days ago the 23-year-old was playing for Tampa Bay's American Hockey League affiliate, but now it's his job to shut down the big club.

On The Other Side

  • The Bolts have earned points in three of their last four games, but alternated wins and losses since the start of November.  Trying to make do without goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is sidelined due to a back injury, the club has had no problem scoring.  Leading the Eastern Conference with 53 goals going into Saturday's play, Nikita Kucherov continues to be otherworldly.  With 23 points in 14 games, only Elias Petterson of the Vancouver Canucks has more points (24).  Oh, and staying out of the box will be important tonight too, because the Lightning power play is cooking at a 33.3% rate.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Ryan Suzuki is close to playing in his first games of the season, per Brind'Amour on November 1. The 2019 first-round pick suffered a shoulder injury during the team's preseason game in Nashville on October 5.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen will be sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will return to Raleigh post-game and are scheduled to be off on Sunday.  The team will return to practice Monday and Tuesday before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

