Preview: March 19 at New York

ELMONT, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes have a chance to close out a three-game road trip with three wins on Tuesday as they take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

-

When: Tuesday, March 19

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -150

-

Canes Record: 42-20-6 (90 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, March 17

-

Islanders Record: 29-23-15 (73 Points, T-4th, Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday, March 17