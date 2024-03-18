Preview: March 19 at New York

Canes and Islanders wrap up their four-game regular season series

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

ELMONT, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes have a chance to close out a three-game road trip with three wins on Tuesday as they take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

-

When: Tuesday, March 19

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 42-20-6 (90 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, March 17

-

Islanders Record: 29-23-15 (73 Points, T-4th, Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday, March 17

Previous Meetings This Season

  • November 4: The Canes trailed 3-0 in the second period, but came back to stun the Islanders and take a 4-3 win on Long Island.
  • November 30: Carolina outshot New York 43-16, but lost in overtime, 5-4.
  • December 23: The Canes "were not sharp defensively" in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders at PNC Arena in their final game before the holiday break.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes and Senators were tied at 2-2 midway through the second period on Sunday before the visitors blew the contest open with five unanswered goals.
  • Dmitry Orlov led the charge for Carolina, producing a four-point night (2G, 2A) and matching his single-game career high.
  • Frederik Andersen made 30 saves in net, improving to 4-0 since returning earlier this month.
  • The penalty kill was perfect once again, moving their streak to seven consecutive games played without allowing a power play goal.

Welcome, Newcomers

  • Both Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jake Guentzel scored in Sunday's win over Ottawa, extending their point streaks to three games each.

Just Fine Away From Home

  • With wins over the Maple Leafs and Senators this past weekend, the Canes have now won each of their last five road games, tied for the longest road win streak in team history (since relocation).
  • Carolina would tie for the longest road win streak in franchise history with a win over the Islanders on Tuesday, matching Hartford’s six-game run from 11/10/90-12/7/90.
  • The team is now 14-1-2 record in its last 17 road games, with a league-best .882 road points percentage over that span.

Threebass

  • Producing three-point efforts in both Saturday and Sunday's wins, Sebastian Aho now has 12 points in eight games this month.

Down A Man

  • Carolina’s penalty kill went 2-for-2 against Ottawa on Sunday, improving to 58-for-63 over the team’s last 19 games (92.1%).
  • The Canes have now held the opposing power play scoreless in 19 of their last 24 contests, including each of their last seven games. Their 47 games without a power-play goal allowed are the most of any NHL team in 2023-24

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Andersen having played Sunday in Ottawa, it could be Kochetkov's turn again this evening.
  • Despite being hung out to dry by his team Saturday in Toronto, as the group in front of him allowed three breakaway goals, the 24-year-old went a perfect three-for-three in the shootout and earned a win over the Maple Leafs.
  • 14-6-2 since December 12, his .926 save percentage is third among all NHL goalies who have played a minimum of 20 games during that time.

On The Other Side

  • After winning four in a row to start the month, the Islanders enter the contest having dropped four in a row.
  • 10-8-4 since making the coaching change and bringing in Patrick Roy on January 20, the penalty kill has been an area of struggle for the team all season long. A league-worst 71.8%, the team has allowed 55 power play goals this season.
  • In terms of where New York succeeds, it starts with forward Mat Barzal. In three games against Carolina this season he has eight points, and his 69 total points lead the team through 67 games.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, March 9. He will be "out for a while", per Rod Brind'Amour. He is not with the team on the current three-game road trip.
  • Forward Teuvo Teravainen suffered an upper-body injury on Thursday, March 14. He missed both games this past weekend, but Rod Brind'Amour said that the injury is not serious and he doesn't expect #86 to be out of the lineup long-term.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters for all three games on this road trip because Toronto wore their white St. Pats jerseys on Saturday.

Broadcast Info

  • Bob Wischusen and Kevin Weekes will have the call tonight on ESPN+/Hulu, while Tripp Tracy and Shane Willis will have the radio broadcast on 99.9 The Fan.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly back to Raleigh immediately post-game and are scheduled to practice on Wednesday. They'll then return to game action on Thursday night against the Flyers at PNC Arena.

