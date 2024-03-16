Preview: March 16 at Toronto

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are north of the border for a back-to-back set, starting on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

-

When: Saturday, March 16

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -110

-

Canes Record: 40-20-6 (86 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, March 14

-

Maple Leafs Record: 38-19-8 (84 Points, 3rd, Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 6-2 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, March 14