Preview: March 16 at Toronto

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are north of the border for a back-to-back set, starting on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

-

When: Saturday, March 16

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -110

-

Canes Record: 40-20-6 (86 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, March 14

-

Maple Leafs Record: 38-19-8 (84 Points, 3rd, Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 6-2 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, March 14

Previous Meetings This Season

  • December 30: Sebastian Aho factors in on all three goals at the Canes take a 3-2 win in Toronto.

Last Time Out

  • Carolina put on a dominant performance against the best team in the Eastern Conference on Thursday, shutting out Florida 4-0.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen only faced 21 shots, but he stopped them all, earning the shutout in just his third game back with the team.
  • New forwards Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov both registered their first points with the team, playing an important role in the victory.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin had a pair of assists, bringing his season total to 22.

Productive Penalty Kill

  • Carolina’s penalty kill went 3-for-3 against Florida’s third-ranked power play on Thursday, improving to 52-for-57 over the team’s last 17 games.
  • The Canes have held the opposing power play scoreless in 17 of their last 22 contests, and their 45 games without a power-play goal allowed lead the NHL in 2023-24.

1,400 For Burnzie

  • Brent Burns is set to skate in his 1,400th career NHL game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
  • Selected by the Wild in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Burns would join Ryan Suter as the second player from his draft class to reach the milestone.
  • He would also become the fourth player to play his 1,400th career NHL game with Hartford/Carolina, alongside Ron Francis, Glen Wesley, and Rod Brind’Amour.
  • Burns also enters Saturday’s contest on an 827-game ironman streak (11/21/13-present), and he is now just three games shy of tying Andrew Cogliano for the seventh-most consecutive games played in league history.

In Net

  • Since Andersen returned last Thursday, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With "Zilla" having played in the team's most recent game, that suggests that the young Russia may have the nod this evening.
  • Albeit he's had a bit of tough luck in terms of wins and losses (6-5), he's posted a .932 save percentage since the All-Star break, third among all NHL goalies who have played at least 10 games.
  • Kochetkov suffered the loss on Tuesday against New York, allowing just one goal, a redirection off the skate of his own defender.
  • He's allowed more than three goals just once since the holiday break.

On The Other Side

  • The Maple Leafs have been one of the best teams in the NHL since the turn of the new year, going 21-9-1.
  • Auston Matthews has led the charge for the group during that time, scoring a league-leading 26 goals in the 31 games. Now with 55 goals on the season, the next closest is Sam Reinhart of Florida with 46.
  • Toronto's power play is also dangerous, ranking fourth among all teams with their 26.6 success rate. On the other hand, their power play 23rd at 77.2%.
  • After being placed on waivers on New Years Day, goaltender Ilya Samsonov has responded nicely in net, going 13-3 with a .912 save percentage.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, March 9. He will be "out for a while", per Rod Brind'Amour.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters because Toronto is wearing their white-based St. Pats jerseys.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Ottawa immediately post-game and take on the Senators on Sunday.

