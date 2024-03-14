Preview: March 14 vs. Florida

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers for Military Appreciation Night on Thursday.

When: Thursday, March 14

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -125

Canes Record: 39-20-6 (84 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 1-0 Loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday, March 12

Panthers Record: 45-17-4 (94 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)

Panthers Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, March 12