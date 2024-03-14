Preview: March 14 vs. Florida

The Canes and Cats meet for the third and final time this regular season

23_LeadGraphic_16x9_Military
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers for Military Appreciation Night on Thursday.

-

When: Thursday, March 14

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -125

-

Canes Record: 39-20-6 (84 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 1-0 Loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday, March 12

-

Panthers Record: 45-17-4 (94 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)

Panthers Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, March 12

Previous Meetings This Season

  • November 10: The Canes were "not good enough" in their trip to Sunrise, falling 5-2.
  • February 22: Pyotr Kochetkov sets a franchise rookie record, stopping 45 shots in a 1-0 shutout victory at PNC Arena.

Last Time Out

  • Carolina was held scoreless by Igor Shesterkin on Tuesday, as he stopped all 28 shots faced.
  • Newcomer Jake Guentzel made his team debut, skating alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov and Martin Necas
  • Forward Teuvo Teravainen had his seven-game point streak snapped.
  • Kochetkov was outstanding, stopping 23 out of 24.
  • The 1-0 loss was the first on home ice since November 18, 2011 vs. Buffalo

Take Warning

  • Despite falling 1-0 against NYR on Tuesday, Carolina has earned a point in 19 of its last 26 games on home ice.
  • The group has also registered a point in 30 of their last 38 games overall.

The Kill

  • The Hurricanes went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill against the Rangers on Tuesday, improving to 49-for-54 on the kill over their last 16 games.
  • Carolina has held the opposing power-play scoreless in 16 of the last 21 games, and the team’s 44 games without a power-play goal allowed lead the NHL this season.

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned last Thursday, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes.
  • Kochetkov played on Tuesday night against New York, signaling that "Freddie" is likely to have the nod this evening.
  • Andersen is 2-0 since returning, after missing over four months due to a blood-clotting issue. He allowed just one goal in a win over Montreal, and two in a victory against Calgary.
  • In his career, Andersen is 11-4-3 with a .908 save percentage against Florida.

On The Other Side

  • Florida's 94 points lead the NHL and they've looked every bit of a team that went to the Stanley Cup Final last year as of late.
  • 23-5-2 since January 1, only the Dallas Stars (116) have scored more goals than the Cats (112). Florida's power play has also been a league-best 35.3% during that time.
  • Sam Reinhart remains second among all NHL skaters in goals scored (46), trailing only Auston Matthews (54) of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
  • Of all goalies who have played 20 games this year, Anthony Stolarz (.925) and Sergei Bobrovsky (.918) rank first and fifth in the NHL, respectively.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, March 9. He will be "out for a while", per Rod Brind'Amour.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before flying to Toronto.  The team will have a back-to-back set in Canada this weekend, playing the Maple Leafs on Saturday and then the Senators on Sunday.

Worth A Click

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Acquire Guentzel, Kuznetsov

2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships Launched

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Shesterkin Shuts Out Canes In Guentzel's Debut

Projected Lineup: March 12 vs. New York

Preview: March 12 vs. New York

Canes Re-Sign Lemieux To One-Year Contract

Canes Use Seven Different Goal Scorers, Rout Flames

Projected Lineup: March 10 vs. Calgary

Preview: March 10 vs. Calgary

Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Devils

Projected Lineup: March 9 at New Jersey

Preview: March 9 at New Jersey

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Add Guentzel & Kuznetsov

Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago (AHL)

Canes Acquire Kuznetsov From Washington

Canes Corner With Cam Ward Set For March 11

Canes, Fanatics Sportsbook To Hold Sports Betting Launch Party

Canes Acquire Guentzel, Smith From Penguins

Canes Win In Andersen's Return To The Crease