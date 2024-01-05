Preview: January 5 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off a back-to-back set in the nation's capital on Friday, taking on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

-

When: Friday, January 5

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 21-13-4 (46 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-1 Win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, January 2

-

Capitals Record: 18-12-6 (42 Points, T-5th, Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, January 3