Preview: January 5 at Washington

Canes go for a fifth win in a row

LeadGraphic_1524_16x9 (No Sponsor)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off a back-to-back set in the nation's capital on Friday, taking on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

-

When: Friday, January 5

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 21-13-4 (46 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-1 Win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, January 2

-

Capitals Record: 18-12-6 (42 Points, T-5th, Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, January 3

Last Time Out

  • The Canes put together their first five-goal victory of the season on Tuesday, earning an emphatic win over the then-league-leading New York Rangers. Special teams remained outstanding, with the power play scoring multiple times for the fourth time in five outings, and the penalty kill, which has operated at over a 94% success rate since December 1, had another perfect evening.

Man Advantage

  • Dating back to December 23, the Canes are 10-for-their-last-23 on the power play, their best stretch of the season. Now with 36 goals on the man advantage this season, only the Tampa Bay Lightning (37) have more.

Aho The All-Star

  • The NHL announced its All-Stars on Thursday night, naming Sebastian Aho as the Canes' representative. With 21 points in his last 11 games, no skater in the Eastern Conference has been hotter since December 12.

Scorching Svech

  • In addition to Aho's blazing stretch, linemate Andrei Svechnikov is cruising right alongside him. Up to 23 points in 23 games this season despite missing the start to the year due to an ACL injury, and then suffering an upper-body issue early in December, #37 has produced five consecutive multi-point games. With six goals and five assists during that time, he and Aho have combined for 24 total.

In Net

  • Given that tonight starts a back-to-back tonight for the Canes, Rod Brind'Amour said on Thursday that the team will split their netminders between this contest and tomorrow at home against St. Louis. Pyotr Kochetkov has been outstanding lately and has had two days since his last game, but, Washington does not score as much as the Blues, so Antti Raanta may get the nod. Since December 12, Kochetkov has been spectacular, posting a .934 save percentage over nine games. Earning points in eight of those nine, only Joey Daccord of Seattle has a better SV% (.956). Raanta won his return to the crease after a two-game stint in the American Hockey League last Thursday against Montreal, stopping 18 out of 21.

On The Other Side

  • Only the San Jose Sharks (78) have scored fewer goals than the Capitals (85), but they have found ways to win games this season. Although they have cooled off a bit since the start of the season, Washington is hoping that former Hurricanes Ethan Bear and Max Pacioretty, both of whom have made their season debuts within the last week, will help them get back on track. 6-6-4 in the last month, Alex Ovechkin remains pacing the team in points, but it's not the same usual "Great 8" pace we've seen in his career (24 points in 36 games).

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.
  • Forward Jesper Fast suffered a head injury on Saturday, December 30 in Toronto. Rod Brind'Amour said on January 1 that he will be out of the lineup for an unknown amount of time.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will fly home immediately post-game and will get right back into game action on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues.  Due to the 2 p.m. NC State basketball start, the puck drop is set for 8 p.m.

