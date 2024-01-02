Preview: January 2 at New York

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to pick up a fourth consecutive victory on Tuesday as they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

When: Tuesday, January 2

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 20-13-4 (44 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, December 30

Rangers Record: 25-9-1 (51 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, December 30