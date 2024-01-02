Preview: January 2 at New York

Top two teams in the Metropolitan Division meet to kick off 2024

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to pick up a fourth consecutive victory on Tuesday as they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

-

When: Tuesday, January 2

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 20-13-4 (44 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, December 30

-

Rangers Record: 25-9-1 (51 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, December 30

Last Time Out

  • For the first time since the David Ayres game on February 23, 2020, the Canes earned a victory in Toronto on Saturday. The power play scored twice and Pyotr Kochetkov was outstanding once again. Sebastian Aho factored in on all three goals, recording a third consecutive multi-point performance in the 3-2 win.

Aho Named NHL's First Star of the Week

  • Aho's three points on Saturday were a follow-up performance to his back-to-back four-point outings, giving him 11 points in three games. Returning from the league's holiday break on fire, #20 was recognized by the league yesterday, named the best player for the week ending December 31.

Fast Sidelined

  • Forward Jesper Fast will not play tonight after suffering a head injury during Saturday's win in Toronto. Hit by Noah Gregor in the first period, Fast left the game and did not return. He traveled home with the team and was at Invisalign Arena for yesterday's team practice, but did not skate. Brendan Lemieux is expected to draw in against his former team due to Fast's absence.

In Net

  • Having two days since the team's most recent game, it is expected that Pyotr Kochetkov will be back between the pipes tonight. Since December 12, he's tied for the most games played by any NHL netminder (8) and his .930 save percentage ranks fourth among all goalies who have played at least five. He's been exceptional lately.

On The Other Side

  • The Rangers pace the NHL with their 51 points and a large part of why they're having the success is special teams. Featuring a league-best 30.9% power play, the team's penalty kill also ranks in the top five, killing off 84.9% of tries. Individually, Artemi Panarin, who was also named an NHL Star of the Week yesterday with Sebastian Aho, sits third among all skaters with his 50 points.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.
  • Forward Jesper Fast suffered a head injury on Saturday, December 30 in Toronto. Rod Brind'Amour said on January 1 that he will be out of the lineup for an unknown amount of time.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will fly home immediately post-game and are scheduled to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. They'll then head to D.C. to start a road-home back-to-back set, first taking on the Capitals on Friday and then hosting the Blues on Saturday.

