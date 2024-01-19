Preview: January 19 vs. Detroit

Canes open a set of two home games in three days

23_LeadGraphic_16x9_119
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to action on Friday as they welcome the Detroit Red Wings to PNC Arena.

-

When: Friday, January 19

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 24-14-5 (53 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, January 15

-

Red Wings Record: 23-16-5 (51 Points, 3rd, Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, January 17

Previous Meetings This Season

  • Thursday, December 14: The Canes closed out their six-game road trip with a 2-1 win in Detroit, including 25 stops from Pyotr Kochetkov.

Last Time Out

  • Carolina had their season-long eight-game point streak snapped on Monday at the hands of Los Angeles. Despite it being tied at 1-1 after two periods, the Kings scored three goals in the first 5:20 of the third period to blow the game open. Yaniv Perets made his NHL debut in relief.

Marty Party

  • For the first time in his 602 NHL game career, Jordan Martinook has scored in three consecutive games.  He has also tallied five points in six games since the start of the new year, the second-most goals of any Canes skater in 2024 (Andrei Svechnikov - 6).

Jarvard University

  • Forward Seth Jarvis enters Friday's contest on a three-game point streak and with seven points in his last seven games.  His 15 goals are tied with Sebastian Aho for the team lead and he needs just two more to match his career-high.

In Net

  • Although Antti Raanta took the loss on Monday to the Kings, none of the four goals that got by him could be pinned on the netminder. The first loss in regulation since the holiday break, it is expected that the Canes will go back to the veteran this evening.

On The Other Side

  • The new year has treated the Red Wings very well, going 6-0-1 through seven contests in January.  Including wins over quality teams like Los Angeles (x2), Toronto, and Florida, former Hurricane Alex Lyon has done a brilliant job in net.  5-0-1 over the last 18 days, he's posted a .927 save percentage during that time.  Tonight is Detroit's final road game until February 13, kicking off a run of six consecutive games at Little Caesars Arena through the other side of the All-Star break.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.
  • Forward Martin Necas suffered an upper-body injury during practice on January 4. He has missed five games since but is expected to be available to return to the lineup tonight.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after being hit on January 11.  On both Wednesday and Thursday, he worked with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder before the team's practices, but there is currently no timetable for his return.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Saturday and return to action on Sunday at home against the Minnesota Wild.

