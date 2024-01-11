Preview: January 11 vs. Anaheim

Canes return to action having earned points in 12 of their last 13 games

23_LeadGraphic_16x9_Star Wars
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' six-game home stretch continues as they host the Anaheim Ducks for Star Wars Night.

-

When: Thursday, January 11

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 22-13-5 (49 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss (SO) to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, January 6

-

Ducks Record: 14-25-1 (29 Points, 7th, Pacific Division)

Ducks Last Game: 5-3 Win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, January 9

Previous Meetings This Season

  • Sunday, October 15: Anaheim scored three times in the first period, putting Carolina behind early. They would battle back, but eventually fell, 6-3.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes had their five-game win streak snapped on Saturday as they began a season-long six-game home stretch against the St. Louis Blues. Scoring a league-leading 39th time on the power play, Teuvo Teravainen was the lone goal-scorer for the team in the 2-1 defeat, which ultimately was decided in a shootout.

Special Special Teams

  • Since December 1, the Canes' power play has been operating at a league-best 40.4% success rate. 13-for-their-last-25, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov have led the efforts, combining for 18 power play points in the last seven games.
  • On the penalty kill, they're also tops in the league during that time, killing off 92.7% of infections.

Fast Set To Return

  • After missing the last three games due to an upper-body injury, forward Jesper Fast is expected to be back in the lineup for the team. The trusty winger had three points in three games before going down with the injury, producing despite being split up from Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal. Now skating alongside Jack Drury and Brendan Lemieux, #71 was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

600 For Martinook

  • Forward Jordan Martinook is set to play in his 600th NHL game tonight. It will be his 353rd in a Canes sweater after being acquired in May of 2018 for Marcus Kruger and a draft pick swap.

In Net

  • Pyotr Kochetkov has emerged as Carolina's number one in net and after four days off, it feels very likely he'll have the nod in net. 7-1-2 with a .931 save percentage since December 12, the 24-year-old has faced the Ducks just once in his career.

On The Other Side

  • Amid a six-game road trip, Anaheim comes to town after starting the trek with a win in Nashville. Team-leading point-scorer Frank Vatrano, who had a hat trick against the Canes in October, was selected as the team's All-Star last week, but Troy Terry has come on strong as of late with 11 points in his last 11 games. Both John Gibson and Lukas Dostal have seven wins and a .903 save percentage in net.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.
  • Forward Jesper Fast is set to return to the lineup tonight after missing three games due to an upper-body injury.  He was sidelined after being hit up high on December 30 in Toronto.
  • Forward Martin Necas suffered an upper-body injury during last Thursday's practice.  He has missed two games since and is questionable for tonight.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday and return to game action on Saturday at home against the Penguins.

News Feed

Slavin's Fight For Freedom

Prospect Report: International Medals & Individual Honors

Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner

Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago

Blues Take Shootout From Canes

Projected Lineup: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Preview: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Five-Goal Third Period Gives Canes A Memorable Win Over Capitals

Projected Lineup: January 5 at Washington

Canes Recall Ponomarev From Chicago

Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor

Preview: January 5 at Washington

2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho

Aho To Represent Canes At All-Star Game

Hurricanes Purchase Backyard Bistro

Special Teams Shine Again In Win Over Rangers

Projected Lineup: January 2 at New York

Preview: January 2 at New York

