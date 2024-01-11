Preview: January 11 vs. Anaheim

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' six-game home stretch continues as they host the Anaheim Ducks for Star Wars Night.
When: Thursday, January 11
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Canes Record: 22-13-5 (49 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss (SO) to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, January 6
Ducks Record: 14-25-1 (29 Points, 7th, Pacific Division)
Ducks Last Game: 5-3 Win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, January 9