Preview: Hall of Fame Game vs. Los Angeles

The Canes look to extend their season-best eight-game point streak on a special day for Mr. Game 7

23_LeadGraphic_16x9_115(HOF) (1)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will induct Justin Williams into the team's Hall of Fame on Monday, before they take on one of his former teams, the Los Angeles Kings.

-

When: Monday, January 15

Puck Drop: 3 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 24-13-5 (53 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, January 13

-

Kings Record: 20-11-8 (48 Points, 3rd, Pacific Division)

Kings Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, January 13

Previous Meetings This Season

Last Time Out

  • For a second consecutive game, Rod Brind'Amour's group had a dominant first period on Saturday, jumping out to a 2-0 lead on Pittsburgh.  Despite getting two by him early, Tristan Jarry was exceptional, keeping his team in the contest.  Pittsburgh charged back, scoring twice in the third, including one with the extra attacker on inside the final minute.  In their 10th overtime of the season, Brett Pesce played hero, scoring for the second time, and his first game-winner of the year.

Starting On Time

  • Now with a season-best eight-game point streak and at least one point in 14 out of their last 15 tries, a crucial component to the Canes' last two wins have been outstanding starts.  Outscoring their opponents 4-0, they've also outshot them 32-11.  Through 42 games, only the Florida Panthers (499) have more first period shots than the Canes (482).  That will be an important area to keep an eye on in today's game because the Kings' +19 first period goal differential is the second-best in the league this season, trailing only the Vancouver Canucks (+19).

In Net

  • Antti Raanta had his best performance of the season on Saturday, stopping 38 in victory.  A season-high in saves, the veteran is now 3-0-1 with a .930 save percentage since the holiday break.  Stepping up in a major way with Pyotr Kochetkov (sidelined), it feels likely that the 34-year-old will be between the pipes again.

On The Other Side

  • Remember when the Canes struggled on their six-game road trip out west in December?  A good team on a bad stretch.  That is exactly where the Los Angeles Kings are as they arrive in Raleigh.  Winless in their last eight games, the Kings are in the midst of their own six-game trek away from Crypto.com Arena, with today being their second-to-last contest of the trip.  36-year-old Anze Kopitar leads the team with 39 points in 39 games, but goaltender Cam Talbot was selected as the team's All-Star earlier this month.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.
  • Forward Martin Necas suffered an upper-body injury during practice on January 4. He has missed four games since but skated in a regular jersey at Sunday's practice.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after being hit on Thursday night against Anaheim.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red sweaters today. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday.  They'll then skate again on Thursday before concluding their six-game home stretch versus the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Worth A Click

Injury Report: Kochetkov In Concussion Protocol

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Slavin's Fight For Freedom

Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform

Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor

Listen: The Storm Report - Justin Williams

2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Hall of Fame Mailbag: Justin Williams

Hall of Fame Mailbag: Justin Williams
Pesce, Raanta Lead Canes To Important Overtime Win

Pesce, Raanta Lead Canes To Important Overtime Win
Projected Lineup: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh
Preview: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh
Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk

Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk
Injury Report: Kochetkov In Concussion Protocol

Injury Report: Kochetkov In Concussion Protocol
Canes Win Wild One Over Ducks

Canes Win Wild One Over Ducks
Projected Lineup: January 11 vs. Anaheim

Projected Lineup: January 11 vs. Anaheim
Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting
Preview: January 11 vs. Anaheim

Preview: January 11 vs. Anaheim
Slavin's Fight For Freedom

Slavin's Fight For Freedom
Prospect Report: International Medals & Individual Honors

Prospect Report: International Medals & Individual Honors
Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner

Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner
Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago

Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago
Blues Take Shootout From Canes

Blues Take Shootout From Canes
Projected Lineup: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Projected Lineup: January 6 vs. St. Louis
Preview: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Preview: January 6 vs. St. Louis
Five-Goal Third Period Gives Canes A Memorable Win Over Capitals

Five-Goal Third Period Gives Canes A Memorable Win Over Capitals