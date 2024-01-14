Preview: Hall of Fame Game vs. Los Angeles

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will induct Justin Williams into the team's Hall of Fame on Monday, before they take on one of his former teams, the Los Angeles Kings.

When: Monday, January 15

Puck Drop: 3 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 24-13-5 (53 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, January 13

Kings Record: 20-11-8 (48 Points, 3rd, Pacific Division)

Kings Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, January 13