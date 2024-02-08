Preview: February 8 vs. Colorado

Canes look to get back on track as another powerhouse from the West rolls in

23_LeadGraphic_16x9_27(Nucor)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes face another strong Western Conference foe on Thursday as the Colorado Avalanche arrive at PNC Arena.

-

When: Thursday, February 8

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 28-16-5 (61 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, February 6

-

Avalanche Record: 32-15-4 (68 Points, T-1st, Central Division)

Avalanche Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, February 6

Last Time Out

  • Former Hurricane Elias Lindholm scored two power play goals for the Vancouver Canucks in his team debut on Tuesday, a key reason in their 3-2 victory. Although the Canes also had two special teams goals in the first two periods, sending the game to the finish tied, a bad bounce off the glass behind Pyotr Kochetkov allowed the visitors to secure the game-winner early in the third.
  • The performance as a whole was not up to Carolina's typical standard, with Rod Brind'Amour saying post-game that the team was not very good to start their first contest in 10 days.

200 For Jarvy Baby

  • They say time flies but boy, did the first 199 National Hockey League games of Seth Jarvis' career ever go by quickly?  The 22-year-old will play in his 200th contest this evening, just three and a half years after being selected in the first round by the organization.
  • He'll become the fifth player from the draft class of 2020 to reach the milestone and his 118 career points are the fifth-most by any player in team history (since relocation) through his first 200 career games.

New Year, New Martinook

  • Jordan Martinook opened the scoring against the Canucks on Tuesday with his eighth goal of the season. After scoring one goal over his first 37 games of the campaign (10/11-12/30), Martinook has scored a team-high seven goals in 12 contests since the calendar flipped to 2024.

In Net

  • The Canes will once again have three options between the pipes for tonight's game. Although* Kochetkov* suffered the loss on Tuesday, there is value in allowing him to get into a groove for a stretch of games. With that being said though, the team has two other able bodies which could prevent the 24-year-old from being overworked. Spencer Martin was good in his team debut on January 24 in Boston and has yet to receive another start. Antti Raanta has also won three of his last four starts.

On The Other Side

  • Colorado has already played two games out of the break, as they play a six-game road trip in the Eastern Conference. After suffering an OT loss to the Rangers on Monday, their 14-game point streak was snapped on Tuesday at the hands of New Jersey.
  • Despite their back-to-back defeats, the team boasts one of, if not the best player in the player at the moment, Nathan MacKinnon. With an insane 85 points in 51 games, his numbers rank tied for first among all NHL skaters, and deservedly have him in MVP discussions.
  • The Avalanche rank inside the top 10 on both sides of special teams, however, of the three goalies that have played for them this season, none of them have above a .900 save percentage.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. He resumed skating one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder on February 4.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered an upper-body injury on January 19 in the team's win over Detroit. He has taken part in every practice since Sunday but in a yellow no-contact sweater. Rod Brind'Amour said on February 6 that whenever the winger feels 100%, he'll be back in the lineup.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday and then conclude their home stretch on Saturday as the New Jersey Devils come for Whalers Night.

