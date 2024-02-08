Preview: February 8 vs. Colorado

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes face another strong Western Conference foe on Thursday as the Colorado Avalanche arrive at PNC Arena.

-

When: Thursday, February 8

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 28-16-5 (61 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, February 6

-

Avalanche Record: 32-15-4 (68 Points, T-1st, Central Division)

Avalanche Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, February 6