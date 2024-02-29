Preview: February 29 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes hope to close out their three-game road trip with a second consecutive win, as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
When: Thursday, February 29
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN+/Hulu
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Canes Record: 35-18-6 (76 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, February 27
Blue Jackets Record: 19-29-10 (48 Points, 8th, Metropolitan Division)
Blue Jackets Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, February 28