Preview: February 29 at Columbus

Canes to play on February 29 for the second consecutive leap year and the fifth time in franchise history

By Walt Ruff
COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes hope to close out their three-game road trip with a second consecutive win, as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

When: Thursday, February 29

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 35-18-6 (76 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, February 27

Blue Jackets Record: 19-29-10 (48 Points, 8th, Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, February 28

Previous Meetings This Season

  • Sunday, November 26: Andrei Svechnikov's first goal of the season serves as the game-winner in a 3-2 victory for Carolina.

Last Time Out

  • It wasn't pretty, but the Canes squeaked out a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.
  • The rebound of a shot went off Filip Gustavsson's blocker and then the face of Stefan Noesen before going in, serving as the game-winner in the third period.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov was strong again in net, stopping 28 in the victory.

Drury's 100th

  • Jack Drury is set to skate in the 100th game of his NHL/Hurricanes career.
  • Selected by Carolina in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drury would join Andrei Svechnikov (2nd overall) as the team’s second pick from that draft class to log 100 career games.

Road Warriors

  • The Canes have earned at least one point in 12 of their last 13 road games.
  • With a league-high .846 points percentage dating back to December 12, the team is 10-1-2 away from PNC Arena.

The Next One Sets You Apart...

  • Jaccob Slavin tied Justin Faulk for the most points by a defenseman in franchise history on Tuesday (258).

In Net

  • With Kochetkov earning the win on Tuesday, should the team stick with their rotation, Spencer Martin would be between the pipes.
  • Potentially facing his former team, the one that put him on waivers in January, Carolina's new #41 has been outstanding since joining the club, producing a 3-0-1 with a .925 save percentage.

On The Other Side

  • Columbus was in action last night in New York, returning home for a back-to-back.
  • It's been a tough campaign for the Blue Jackets, who sit in last place in the Metro. They've allowed the most goals in the Eastern Conference (209) and have had to battle injuries to key players all season.
  • Forward Johnny Gaudreau has been outstanding since the All-Star break though, producing 10 points in eight games.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. He resumed skating one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder on February 4 and has been practicing with the team since February 15. There is no timeline on when he could return to game action.
  • Goaltender Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injury on February 8. He will be out "a few weeks, at least", per Rod Brind'Amour.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly back to Raleigh immediately post-game.  They're scheduled to practice on Friday before hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

