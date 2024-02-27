Preview: February 27 at Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to snap their two-game losing skid on Tuesday when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

When: Tuesday, February 27

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 34-18-6 (74 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss (SO) to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, February 25

Wild Record: 28-24-6 (62 Points, T-5th, Central Division)

Wild Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, February 24