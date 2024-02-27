Preview: February 27 at Minnesota

Canes arrive in The Land of 1,000 Lakes 9-1-2 in their last 12 road games

LeadGraphic_227_16x9
By Walt Ruff
By Walt Ruff

ST. PAUL, MN. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to snap their two-game losing skid on Tuesday when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

-

When: Tuesday, February 27

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 34-18-6 (74 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss (SO) to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, February 25

-

Wild Record: 28-24-6 (62 Points, T-5th, Central Division)

Wild Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, February 24

Previous Meetings This Season

  • January 21: Carolina's errors prove costly in a 5-2 loss to the Wild at PNC Arena.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes "were pretty awful" in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, per Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour.
  • Carolina scored on their first shot on the night, but then was relatively absent on offense until the late third period. Playing their third game in four nights, Martin Necas scored a power play goal to go ahead with 5:14 to go in regulation, but the Sabres answered right back 73 seconds later and forced a shootout.
  • Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Necas were all held unsuccessful in the shootout, meaning Carolina was left with just one point.

Road Warriors

  • Despite Sunday's shootout loss, the Canes have earned at least one point in 11 of their last 12 road games.
  • With a league-high .833 points percentage dating back to December 12, the team is 9-1-2 away from PNC Arena.

Is Tonight The Night?

  • Jaccob Slavin has a chance to match and make some new franchise history this evening. With 257 career points, his next one will put him into a tie with Justin Faulk for the most in Canes/Whalers history.

In Net

  • Spencer Martin suffered the shootout loss on Sunday, so if the rotation holds, Pyotr Kochetkov would be in line to start this evening.
  • Since December 12, the 24-year-old has been one of the best backstops in the game, posting a .930 save percentage as he's accumulated an 11-4-2 record during that time.
  • Allowing just 11 goals in seven games played this month, he's been superb for the team.

On The Other Side

  • The Minnesota Wild have played some quality hockey as of late, going 7-2-1 in their last 10.
  • Kirill Kaprizov continues to be one of the game's most electric forwards, leading the way with 19 points during that time.
  • Including a 10-goal output against Vancouver earlier this month, no team in the Western Conference has scored more goals (37) since the All-Star break.
  • On the season as a whole though, if there's one area of struggle for Minnesota, it's been their penalty kill. Successful just 74.4% of the time, no team in the West ranks worse.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. He resumed skating one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder on February 4 and has been practicing with the team since February 15. There is no timeline on when he could return to game action.
  • Goaltender Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injury on February 8. He will be out "a few weeks, at least", per Rod Brind'Amour.
  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield has missed four games due to an upper-body injury that happened in Vegas on Saturday, February 17. He practiced on Wednesday and Thursday of last week in a yellow, no-contact jersey.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Columbus post-game.  They'll then close out their three-game road trip on Thursday against the Blue Jackets.

