Preview: February 24 vs. Dallas

Two teams meet for the second time in 11 days

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their win streak to five on Saturday as they take on the Dallas Stars.

When: Saturday, February 24

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 34-17-5 (73 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 1-0 Win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, February 22

Stars Record: 37-15-4 (76 Points, 1st, Central Division)

Stars Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, February 22

Last Time Out

  • A goaltending duel between Pyotr Kochetkov and Sergei Bobrovsky went scoreless all the way until the final minute of regulation on Thursday.
  • After Carolina successfully challenged a would-have-been Florida goal, Sebastian Aho emerged as the hero with just 18.9 seconds remaining in regulation.
  • Kochetkov's 44-save blanking set a new franchise record for the most saves in a shutout by a rookie netminder.

Spectacular Sebastian

  • After reaching the 20-goal mark earlier this week, Aho's game-winner on Thursday put him to 60 points on the campaign.
  • With the team lead, he has now reached the 60-point mark for the third straight season and the sixth time in his last seven campaigns. His six 60-point seasons trail only Ron Francis (13) and Eric Staal (8) for the most by any player in franchise history.

Svech Is Streaking

  • Andrei Svechnikov recorded an assist on the game-winning goal against the Panthers on Thursday, extending his point streak to three games.
  • He has now recorded 22 points in his last 19 games.

Franchise History For Slavin

  • Jaccob Slavin has a chance to match and make some new franchise history this evening. With 257 career points, his next one will put him into a tie with Justin Faulk for the most in Canes/Whalers history.

In Net

  • Kochetkov's spectacular performance provided plenty of reason to go with him again, but Spencer Martin has also been a great option. With two games in the next two nights, the team will need both.
  • In a similar situation last weekend, the team opted to go with Kochetkov to start the set versus Arizona and then Martin against a tough Vegas team, earning two wins.
  • Will Rod Brind'Amour and staff deploy the same strategy this weekend, or flip-flop?

On The Other Side

  • The Stars and their high-powered offense continue pacing the Central Division, despite their current four-game skid.
  • Matt Duchene has been outstanding for the group over the last month, leading the team with 14 points in 11 games.
  • In net, Jake Oettinger is 7-1-2 in his last 10 games, but he has posted a sub-.900 save percentage and a 3.12 goals against average.
  • On the season as a whole, Dallas ranks inside the top ten in both power play (10th) and penalty kill (9th).

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. He resumed skating one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder on February 4 and has been practicing with the team since February 15. There is no timeline on when he could return to game action.
  • Goaltender Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injury on February 8. He will be out "a few weeks, at least", per Rod Brind'Amour.
  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield has missed two games due to an upper-body injury that happened in Vegas on Saturday, February 17. He practiced on Wednesday and Thursday in a yellow, no-contact jersey.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Buffalo immediately post-game and get right back into game action against the Sabres on Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET.

