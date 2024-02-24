Preview: February 24 vs. Dallas

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their win streak to five on Saturday as they take on the Dallas Stars.

-

When: Saturday, February 24

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 34-17-5 (73 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 1-0 Win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, February 22

-

Stars Record: 37-15-4 (76 Points, 1st, Central Division)

Stars Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, February 22