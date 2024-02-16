Preview: February 16 at Arizona

Canes three-game road trip continues in the Grand Canyon State

LeadGraphic_21624_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

TEMPE, AZ. - The Carolina Hurricanes open a back-to-back set in the desert on Friday, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena.

-

When: Friday, February 16

Puck Drop: 9 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 30-17-5 (65 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, February 13

-

Coyotes Record: 23-24-4 (50 Points, 7th, Central Division)

Coyotes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on February 14

Last Time Out

  • The Canes began their three-game trek west on Tuesday in Texas, coming up short against the Stars.
  • Rod Brind'Amour felt as if the group played a good game, but Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger was a force, stopping 32 out of 34, including a potential save-of-the-year candidate on Brett Pesce in the third.
  • Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast both scored during the second period for the team, sending the game to the finish tied, but Jason Robertson cashed in amid a change in the third period to secure the game-winning goal for the home side.

Staal Good

  • Also adding an assist on Fast's goal, Staal now has three points in his last three games.
  • He has recorded 415 points with Carolina and needs one more point to tie Jeff O’Neill for the sixth-most points in franchise history.
  • With his next assist, he will also pass Andrew Cassels for the seventh-most assists of any Whalers/Hurricanes skater.

Pesce's 600th

  • Canes defenseman Brett Pesce is set to skate in his 600th NHL game this evening. Drafted by the organization in the third round of the 2013 draft, he is in line to become the 11th player to reach that milestone with the organization.

Franchise History For Slavin

  • The team's leader in shorthanded time on ice, Jaccob Slavin has a chance to match and make some new franchise history this evening. With 257 career points, his next one will put him into a tie with Justin Faulk for the most in Canes/Whalers history.

In Net

  • Given that tonight starts a back-to-back for the team, the group will need both Spencer Martin and Pyotr Kochetkov over the next two nights.
  • The Coyotes are not quite as high-powered of a team as tomorrow's foe, the Golden Knights, so it's possible that Martin gets the green light. It's been 23 days since the 28-year-old made his Canes debut, posting a 25/27 performance in a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on January 24. Claimed off of waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 19, Martin has ridden as the third wheel to Kochetkov and Antti Raanta since, but with Raanta on the shelf, the Canes will now likely need Martin's services.
  • It's not a guarantee that the Canes turn to Martin though, as they could go back to Kochetkov. With two days between games, he'll be fresh and ready to go if needed. Although Tuesday did not go his way, he is 9-3-2 with a .921 save percentage since December 12, a turning point in the team's season.

On The Other Side

  • After hanging tough in the Central Division for quite some time, it's been a turbulent stretch for the 'Yotes. 0-6-1 in their last seven games, Arizona has been outscored 16-31 since January 24.
  • During the stint, they've managed just 23.7 shots per game on average, and they've allowed a league-high 38 shots per game.
  • On the season as a whole, Connor Ingram, who stopped 36 out of 39 during the game between those two at PNC Arena just before the All-Star break, has been solid. With a .912 save percentage, that ranks 13th among all NHL netminders (min. 20 GP) this season.
  • As for their skaters, Clayton Keller leads the way with 49 points in 52 games.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. He resumed skating one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder on February 4 and joined the team for a full practice yesterday, February 15, for the first time.  There is no timeline on when he could return to game action.
  • Goaltender Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injury on February 8. He will be out "a few weeks, at least", per Rod Brind'Amour.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes travel to Vegas immediately post-game and will conclude their three-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Worth A Click

Injury Report: Andersen Returns To Practice

Canes Corner With Jordan Martinook Set For February 21

Injury Report: Raanta To Miss "At Least A Few Weeks"

Learn More: Canes Bars Launched

Three Prospects Nominated For The Hobey Baker Award

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Injury Report: Andersen Returns To Practice

Canes Corner With Jordan Martinook Set For February 21

Stormy: The Love Doctor

Canes Fall Short Versus Stars To Start Road Trip

Projected Lineup: February 13 at Dallas

Preview: February 13 at Dallas

Injury Report: Raanta To Miss "At Least A Few Weeks"

Kochetkov Shuts Out Devils On Whalers Night

Projected Lineup: Whalers Night vs. New Jersey

Preview: Whalers Night vs. New Jersey

Necas' First NHL Hat Trick Guides Canes Past Avalanche

Projected Lineup: February 8 vs. Colorado

Preview: February 8 vs. Colorado

Canes Return From Break With Loss To Canucks

Projected Lineup: February 6 vs. Vancouver

Preview: February 6 vs. Vancouver

Canes Celebrate Black Excellence Campaign With Speciality Designed Jersey

Mailbag #77: At The All-Star Break