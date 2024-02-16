Preview: February 16 at Arizona

TEMPE, AZ. - The Carolina Hurricanes open a back-to-back set in the desert on Friday, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena.

-

When: Friday, February 16

Puck Drop: 9 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 30-17-5 (65 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, February 13

-

Coyotes Record: 23-24-4 (50 Points, 7th, Central Division)

Coyotes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on February 14