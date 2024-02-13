Preview: February 13 at Dallas

Canes kick off a three-game road stint against the Central Divison's best

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes look to pick up a sixth win in seven games on Tuesday as they take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

When: Tuesday, February 13

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 30-16-5 (65 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 1-0 Win (OT) over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, February 10

Stars Record: 32-14-6 (70 Points, 1st, Central Division)

Stars Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, February 10

Last Time Out

  • For the first time since 2021, the Canes took a 0-0 score to overtime on Saturday. Pyotr Kochetkov (33) and Vitek Vanecek (31) stopped all 64 shots sent their way through 60 minutes, but in the extra session, Sebastian Aho emerged as the hero.
  • His 11th career overtime winner, a franchise record, Aho joined Ron Francis (57) as just the second player in franchise history to reach 50 game-winning goals.

Penalty Kill Prowess

  • A big reason why the game moved to OT scoreless was because of another perfect night for Tim Gleason's penalty kill. 4-for-4, Carolina's penalty kill (84.2%) now ranks fourth among all 32 NHL teams.
  • 84-for-92 since December 1 (91.3%), no club has been better during that time.

Franchise History For Slavin

  • The team's leader in shorthanded time on ice, Jaccob Slavin has a chance to match and make some new franchise history this evening. With 257 career points, his next one will put him into a tie with Justin Faulk for the most in Canes/Whalers history.

Away From Home

  • As wild as it sounds, the Canes have played just one game away from PNC Arena since January 6.
  • The group did a good job of stacking points during their long stretch at home, but now they'll have to find a way to keep that momentum going on the road, where they are 13-10-1 this season.
  • They'll have their work cut out for them though, as Dallas (.654), Arizona (.600), and Vegas (.769) all have superb win percentages in their home buildings.
  • Carolina has won their last five road games though, and brings a road point streak of eight games into the contest.

In Net

  • With two days off in between games, recent patterns, and performances, suggest that Kochetkov is the most likely option between the pipes. Emerging as the team's number one option, the 24-year-old is 6-1-0 with a .923 save percentage since the holiday break.
  • If it is not Kochetkov, Spencer Martin would be in line for his second start with the team. Antti Raanta will be out for "at least a few weeks" after suffering a lower-body injury during the second period of Thursday's game against Colorado.

On The Other Side

  • The Stars (190) have scored more goals than any Eastern Conference team this season, using their high-powered offense to lead them to first place in the Central. 24-year-old Jason Robertson leads the way with 52 points in 52 games, and he's flanked by Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz, both of whom have 12 points in the team's last 12 games.
  • All-Star Jake Oettinger holds the fort down in net, one of just 22 goalies to have played in at least 30 games this season.
  • Dallas, like Carolina, enters the affair 4-1 in their last five games.
  • Tonight is the first of two meetings in just 11 days between these two teams.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. He resumed skating one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder on February 4.
  • Goaltender Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injury on February 8. He will be out "a few weeks, at least", per Rod Brind'Amour.
  • Defenseman Brett Pesce has missed two games due to illness. Brind'Amour said "We'll see" when asked about his availability for this game on Monday.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Wednesday and fly to Arizona. They'll then practice at Mullett Arena on Thursday before taking on the Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

