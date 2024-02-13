Preview: February 13 at Dallas

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes look to pick up a sixth win in seven games on Tuesday as they take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
-
When: Tuesday, February 13
Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 30-16-5 (65 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 1-0 Win (OT) over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, February 10
-
Stars Record: 32-14-6 (70 Points, 1st, Central Division)
Stars Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, February 10