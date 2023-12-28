Preview: December 28 vs. Montreal

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep things snowballing in the right direction as they return home to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

-

When: Thursday, December 28

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 18-12-4 (40 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, December 27

-

Canadiens Record: 15-13-5 (35 Points, 6th, Atlantic Division)

Canadiens Last Game: 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, December 22