Preview: December 28 vs. Montreal

Canes return home trying to earn at least one point for the eighth time in their last nine games

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep things snowballing in the right direction as they return home to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

When: Thursday, December 28

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 18-12-4 (40 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, December 27

Canadiens Record: 15-13-5 (35 Points, 6th, Atlantic Division)

Canadiens Last Game: 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, December 22

Last Time Out

  • The Canes returned from the holiday break in a major way on Wednesday, putting together a nice showing in a 5-2 win over Nashville.  The power play, which converted on three out of six tries, and Pyotr Kochetkov were the guiding forces to victory, giving Carolina at least one point for the seventh time in their last eight games.

500 For Aho

  • Another big reason for last night's win was Sebastian Aho, who put up four points for the first time this season.  After his game-opening tally was the 500th point of his NHL career, he went on to add three more for good measure, including factoring in on the other two man advantage tallies as well.  He is the fourth player to reach 500 points in a Canes sweater, and the fourth-fastest Finn to reach 500 NHL points.

Power Play Heater

  • Now five for their last 10, the Canes have been on some kind of roll this month on the man advantage.  35.7% since December 1, 10 different skaters have registered a power play goal during that time.  They've recorded multiple man advantage goals in five of their last eight contests, including two three-goal performances.  The Boston Bruins (36.7%) are the only NHL team with a better success rate this month.

In Net

  • After Kochetkov recorded a season-high 35 saves last night, one would think that the Canes will turn to Antti Raanta tonight for the second half of the back-to-back.  If it is #32, the start will be his first with the team after a turbulent 12 days.  After allowing six goals to the Predators on December 15, the veteran was placed on waivers and subsequently reassigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.  The team wanted him to try and find his game, playing in two games before being recalled on Tuesday.  He went 1-0-1 with Chicago, stopping 42 out of 48 shots faced.

On The Other Side

  • Earning points in five games in a row before the break, Montreal comes to town looking to show that they're taking the next steps forward in their organization's timeline.  With just 92 goals in 33 games (28th - NHL), scoring and killing penalties (73.0%, 28th - NHL) have been the main holdbacks for the group this season.  Captain Nick Suzuki has done a nice job of leading things in the right direction lately though, producing 12 points in his last 10 games.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday at Invisalign Arena before flying to Toronto.  They'll then take on the Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7 p.m.

