Preview: December 28 vs. Montreal

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep things snowballing in the right direction as they return home to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
-
When: Thursday, December 28
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 18-12-4 (40 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, December 27
-
Canadiens Record: 15-13-5 (35 Points, 6th, Atlantic Division)
Canadiens Last Game: 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, December 22