Preview: December 22 at NY Rangers

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes take on a divisional foe for a fourth consecutive contest on Sunday, this time going head-to-head with the New York Rangers in a Madison Square Garden matinee.

-

When: Sunday, December 22

Puck Drop: 12:30 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes TBD

-

Canes Record: 20-11-1 (41 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday, December 20

-

Rangers Record: 16-15-1 (33 Points, 6th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Dallas Stars on Friday, December 20