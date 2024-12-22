Preview: December 22 at NY Rangers

Canes open a pre-holiday break back-to-back set

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes take on a divisional foe for a fourth consecutive contest on Sunday, this time going head-to-head with the New York Rangers in a Madison Square Garden matinee.

When: Sunday, December 22

Puck Drop: 12:30 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes TBD

Canes Record: 20-11-1 (41 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday, December 20

Rangers Record: 16-15-1 (33 Points, 6th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Dallas Stars on Friday, December 20

Last Game...

  • The Canes "didn't put together a full 60" on Friday night in D.C., suffering a 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
  • Seth Jarvis scored the lone goal for the team, but it wasn't until after his team was already in a three-goal hole.
  • Carolina's penalty kill had a ninth consecutive perfect night, going 2-for-2.

Previous Meetings vs. NYR This Season...

  • November 27: Jackson Blake scored the game-winner for Carolina with just 7:59 remaining, capping a Thanksgiving Eve comeback thriller at Lenovo Center.

Special Special Teams...

  • Carolina's penalty kill has not allowed a goal since November 30. Going 20-for-20 this month, the team now ranks third among all NHL teams with their 85.6% kill rate.
  • On the other side of the coin, the Canes' power play is to 6-for-22 (27.3%) this month - 8th in the NHL in that span.

In Net...

  • It will be interesting to see how Rod Brind'Amour and staff handle the goaltending situation over the next 48 hours. Historically, the team will use one goaltender for the first game of the back-to-back, and the other backstop for the second game. However, the last set of two games in two days, the team turned to Spencer Martin for both and Brind'Amour said he doesn't see much of an issue with going the same guy in consecutive days.
  • Will they stick with their number one in Pyotr Kochetkov (13-6-0 | 2.51 GAA | .900 SV%) to start the set, or will they give Dustin Tokarski (1-0-0 | 1.00 GAA | .961 SV%) his second appearance with the team?

On The Other Side...

  • There's been no shortage of drama in Rangerland as of late, moving both then-Captain Jacob Trouba and former No. 2 overall pick Kappo Kakko since the last time these two teams met.
  • In addition to those two moves, goaltender Igor Shesterkin - who remains one of the best goaltenders in the world - signed an eight-year contract extension this month. The 28-year-old currently ranks tied for seventh among all NHL netminders (min. 20 games played) with his .912 sv%.
  • New York is 4-10 in their last 14 games but earned a win over a strong Dallas team on Friday night. Artemi Panarin returned from injury for that game and now has 13 points in his last 13 games played.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury is out for "at least four weeks" after sustaining a broken bone in his hand on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and undergoing surgery as a result.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are right back in action on Monday night in the Music City, taking on Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators.
  • Next Game: Monday, Dec. 23 at Nashville Predators | 8:00 pm
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. New Jersey | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

