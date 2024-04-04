Preview: April 4 vs. Boston

Canes return to action and begin a stretch of three games in four days

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third consecutive win on Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena.

-

When: Thursday, April 4

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -145

-

Canes Record: 47-21-7 (101 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, March 30

-

Bruins Record: 44-17-15 (103 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, April 2

Previous Meetings This Season

  • January 24: Spencer Martin plays in his first game with the team, backstopping the group to a 3-2 win after Jordan Martinook scored the late game-decider.

Last Time Out

  • Carolina produced a second straight shutout on Saturday, taking a 3-0 victory from the Montreal Canadiens.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov stopped all 26 shots faced, earning his fourth shutout of the season.
  • The Canes scored shorthanded via Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho extended his team lead to 33 goals, and Seth Jarvis netted his 29th of the season into an empty net.

Go Fish

  • Sebastian Aho tallied two points against Montreal and he has now posted 17 points in his last nine games.
  • He has also registered 20 points in his last 12 contests, with six multipoint outings over that span.
  • The 26-year-old leads all Canes skaters in goals (33), assists (52), points (85), power-play assists (21) power-play points (30), game-winning goals (9), multi-point games (23) and multi-assist games (12) this season, and his four multi-goal outings are tied with Jarvis for the team-high.

The PK

  • The Canes penalty kill went 3-for-3 against the Canadiens on Saturday, improving to 76-for-84 over the last 26 games (90.5%).
  • They have held the opposing power play scoreless in 25 of their last 31 contests, including 13 of their last 14 games.
  • Carolina’s 53 games without a power-play goal allowed are the most of any team in 2023-24.

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Kochetkov having played on Saturday in Montreal, it feels likely that Andersen will get the nod this evening.
  • The veteran netminder is 7-0 since returning from a blood-clotting issue early in March, allowing just eight goals in seven games.
  • Andersen's next game will be his 100th as a Hurricane.

On The Other Side

  • Although Boston lost a few key pieces in Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci last summer, they've continued to be an impressive team this season.
  • One of the most complete teams in the league, the Bruins rank inside the top 10 league-wide in goals scored (248), fewest goals allowed (205), power play (24.0%), and penalty kill (82.4%).
  • David Pastrnak sits fifth among all NHL skaters in goals (46) and points (104).
  • Their team save percentage of .916 is the best among all Eastern Conference teams.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast has been dealing with an upper-body injury since March 21. He has missed the team's last six games, but has been practicing with the team for over a week.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will be right back in action on Friday against the Washington Capitals. It is the second of three home games in four days for the group.

