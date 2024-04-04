Preview: April 4 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third consecutive win on Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena.

-

When: Thursday, April 4

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -145

-

Canes Record: 47-21-7 (101 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, March 30

-

Bruins Record: 44-17-15 (103 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, April 2