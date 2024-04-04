Preview: April 4 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third consecutive win on Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena.
-
When: Thursday, April 4
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -145
-
Canes Record: 47-21-7 (101 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, March 30
-
Bruins Record: 44-17-15 (103 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)
Bruins Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, April 2