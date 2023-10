RALEIGH, NC – The National Hockey League today announced updates to the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2023-24 regular-season schedule. The following start times have been adjusted (all times Eastern):

· Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. NY Islanders has been moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. St. Louis has been moved from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

· Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Dallas has been moved from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to view an updated 2023-24 broadcast schedule.