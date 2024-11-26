Canes Recall Stillman From Chicago

Defenseman signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3, 2024

11.25.24 Stillman
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stillman, 26, who missed the Hurricanes’ first 14 games of the season with a lower body injury, was assigned to Chicago on Nov. 13 and has registered one assist in four appearances with the Wolves this season. The Peterborough, Ontario native spent the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, totaling six points (2g, 4a) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games played. The 6’2”, 207 lbs. blueliner signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in 158 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver and Buffalo.

