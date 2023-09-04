News Feed

Mailbag #65: Antti Raanta

Martinook Strengthens Community Ties With Upcoming Event
Canes Announce Working Agreement With Norfolk Admirals
Canes' National Television Schedule Announced

Single Game Tickets On Sale This Week: Matchups To Know
Canes Sign Beaulieu To Professional Tryout
Canes Individual Game Tickets Available Aug. 24
Lease Extension Reflects Canes' Growth & Builds Excitement For The Future
Centennial Authority and Hurricanes Sign 20-Year Lease Extension
Canes To Participate In 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase
Mailbag #64: Summer Updates
Waddell Talks Offseason Moves, DeAngelo, and Svechnikov
Canes Sign Jones To One-Year Contract
Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 10th Annual Canes 5K
Canes Acquire David Kase From Philadelphia
Canes Continue Building For The Future By Locking In Aho Long-Term
Aho's Impact In Raleigh Through Seven Seasons
Canes Re-Sign Aho To Eight-Year Extension

BallySports FAQ

Bally Sports App FAQs and Streaming Assistance

What is Bally Sports+?
Bally Sports+ is the all-new streaming service from Bally Sports that gives you direct access to your favorite hometown teams.

When can I purchase Bally Sports+?
Bally Sports+ officially launched widely across all Bally Sports regions on September 26, 2022. Visit BallySportsPlus.com to subscribe.

What programming can I watch?
When you subscribe to your local Bally Sports regional network on Bally Sports+, you will have direct access to your local teams and original programming at home and on the go, including regional NBA and NHL games.

Note: currently only select regions offer their live MLB games on the Bally Sports+ app, including Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Sun.

How is it different from Bally Sports through my TV provider?
Bally Sports+ provides you with another option to watch your favorite regional sports. With the option to purchase a monthly or annual subscription, you will have access to your local Bally Sports regional network. If you already receive Bally Sports in your TV lineup, nothing changes; you will continue to get your teams as you always have on TV and via the Bally Sports app.

I don't see Bally Sports+ in the app store, where is it?
Bally Sports+ is an existing product offering within the Bally Sports app and on BallySports.com. It is not a standalone app in app stores.

What platforms can I stream Bally Sports+?
Currently you have the option to watch Bally Sports+ content on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, mobile and tablet devices (iOS, Android) and BallySports.com. We are working to add additional platforms and encourage you to check back frequently for updated information.

How much is Bally Sports+?
Subscribers can purchase a monthly subscription for $19.99, or an annual subscription for $189.99, both inclusive of a seven-day free trial.