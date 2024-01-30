VGK Open Nominations for 2024 Reading Week School Visits

VEGAS (January 30, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 30, that nominations are open now for Clark County elementary schools and classes to submit for the chance to receive a visit from a member of the Vegas Golden Knights organization during Nevada Reading Week, March 4-8. The Golden Knights’ participation in 2024 Reading Week is presented by Zappos.

Teachers in Pre-K through 5th grade can submit their nomination here and are encouraged to be creative and show their students’ love for reading and the Golden Knights. Nominations close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, February 16.

Selected teachers will be notified the week of February 26 to set up details for Reading Week visits from March 4-8.

