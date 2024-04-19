VGK Announce Activations Ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs, Watch Party at Stadium Swim for Game 1

VEGAS (April 19, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 19, the organization’s plans for fan activations this weekend and the team’s official watch party for Game 1 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino on Monday, April 22.

The Golden Knights will UKnight The Realm at two special events centered around the team’s 11 a.m. PT practices tomorrow and Sunday at City National Arena. Fans are encouraged to wear gold and bring signs to show their support of the team. As always, team practices are open to the public and free of charge. Details on those special events at City National Arena are as follows:

Saturday, April 20 – Chance’s Party Brunch. Everyone’s favorite mascot welcomes fans to celebrate the postseason tomorrow morning beginning at 10 a.m. PT. Activations will include a DJ, poster-making station, giveaways and free food and drink provided by Taco Bell and MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub. VGK cast will be in attendance.

Sunday, April 21 – Mav's Playoff Send-Off. After open practice fans are invited to join the Golden Knights' team dog, Maverick, outside City National Arena and along Orchard Park Drive to cheer on the team as they leave the facility to travel to Dallas. Activations will include a DJ, poster-making station, giveaways and free food and drink provided by Taco Bell and MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub. VGK cast will be in attendance. Please note that due to time constraints there will be no opportunity for autographs.

For Monday’s Game 1, Golden Knights fans will take over one of the city’s most iconic sports viewing venues at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino. The party begins at 6 p.m. PT, while Game 1 starts at 6:30 p.m. PT and will be shown on Stadium Swim’s 40-foot-tall HD screen. The evening will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK cast, giveaways and raffle prizes. Fans wearing Golden Knights apparel will receive free entry, but must be 21 years of age as Circa is a 21-and-over venue.

For more information on all activations during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans should visit the Playoff Hub on vegasgoldenknights.com.

