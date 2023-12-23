Vegas Golden Knights Announce Winter Classic Skate and Watch Party

VEGAS (December 22, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 22, plans to host a Skate and Watch Party at City National Arena while the Vegas Golden Knights are in Seattle to clash with the Kraken in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® on January 1, 2024.

The Vegas Golden Knights have their sights set on Seattle where the NHL’s two most recent franchise additions will face off in one of the league’s most celebrated traditions. Fans are invited to City National Arena on New Year’s Day beginning at 11:30 a.m. PT to skate and cheer on the Golden Knights. Those who wish to attend but not skate are welcome to sit in the arena’s bleachers to watch.

This special watch party will feature appearances from the VGK Cast, music, and the chance to win specialty prizes. The Arsenal and MacKenzie River will be open for fans to purchase last-minute Winter Classic gear or order food and beverage.

Fans are encouraged to pre-register here, as space is limited.

WHAT: Skate and Watch Party for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®

WHERE: City National Arena (1550 S. Pavilion Ctr.)

WHEN: January 1, 2024, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT

HOW: Fans can register here

