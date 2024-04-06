Vegas Drops Matchup to Arizona, 7-4

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-26-8) fell to the Arizona Coyotes (32-39-5), 7-4, on Friday night at Mullett Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, Alex Kerfoot found the back of the net for Arizona at 6:17 of the second period, making it 1-0. Jack Eichel then tied the game off a rebound from Brayden McNabb 1:22 later. At 11:08 in the second, William Karlsson gave Vegas their first lead of the night with his 27th of the season. Anthony Mantha extended the Golden Knights' lead to 3-1 off a rush pass from Karlsson. With 1:52 left in the second frame, Chandler Stephenson beat Arizona’s goaltender short-side to give Vegas four unanswered goals in the second period. Arizona then scored six goals in the third period to come back and win, 7-4.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 7 p.m. PT at Rogers Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.