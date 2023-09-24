Morning Skate Report: Sept. 24, 2023

The 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights return to the ice to begin the 2023-24 preseason as they visit the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 5 p.m. at SAP Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 24 | 5 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

Monday, Sept. 25 | 6 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Wednesday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets

Friday, Sept. 29 | 7 p.m. | vs. Arizona Coyotes | Tickets

Tuesday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 7 |1 p.m. | at Los Angeles Kings

LAST TIME OUT

The last time the Golden Knights were on the ice, they were skating the Stanley Cup around T-Mobile Arena after defeating the Florida Panthers, 9-3, in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Vegas won its first championship in franchise history in only its sixth season of NHL competition. Mark Stone had a hat trick in the deciding game while Nicolas Hague, Alec Martinez, Reilly Smith, Michael Amadio, Ivan Barbashev and Nicolas Roy each had a goal to drive the Golden Knights to the dominant victory to end the season. Jonathan Marchessault was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the mos valuable player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Cap-Rouge, Quebec native notched 25 points (13G, 12A) in the postseason to become the first undrafted player to win the award since Wayne Gretzky.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 2-1-1 record against the Sharks during the 2022-23 season. The Pacific Division foes met on Oct. 25 at SAP Center for their first game of the campaign as Vegas skated to a 4-2 win. Phil Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played in the win as he played in his 990th straight game. He also scored his 400th NHL goal on a fast break late in the first period. Shea Theodore, William Karlsson and Mark Stone each scored in the third period to secure the win for Vegas. When the Golden Knights and Sharks collided on Nov. 15 at T-Mobile Arena, Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net for the home team in a 5-2 loss.

On Feb. 16, Vegas used third-period goals from Paul Cotter and William Carrier to claim a 2-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena. Carrier's game-winning strike came with 18 seconds remaining. In their final meeting of the season, the Sharks came away with a 4-3 overtime victory to close out the season series. Nicolas Hague, Ivan Barbashev and Michael Amadio scored for Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

San Jose failed to qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the team from northern California missed out on the postseason for the fourth season in a row. The Sharks had a record of 22-44-16 and finished seventh in the Pacific Division. Erik Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman as he led the Sharks in scoring with 101 points (25G, 76A) in 82 games. Karlsson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the offseason. Logan Couture is the top-scoring returner for San Jose as he posted 67 points (27G, 40A) in 82 games in 2022-23.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Energy: Head coach Bruce Cassidy noted at the beginning of training camp that the team seems to have picked up where it left off in June when the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup. Vegas will look to keep that momentum going to start the preseason on the right note.

Chemistry: As training camp progresses, the Golden Knights will look to develop chemistry with each other. Whether it’s old linemates linking back up or new combinations of players taking the ice together, the preseason is key to making sure everyone is on the same page.