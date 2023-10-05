Morning Skate Report: Oct. 5, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche for the team's final home preseason game on Pride Knight on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 24 | Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2

Monday, Sept. 25 | Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2

Wednesday, Sept. 27 | Kings 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

Friday, Sept. 29 | Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3 | Sharks 2, Golden Knights 0

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 7 |1 p.m. | at Los Angeles Kings

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights were shut out by the Sharks, 2-0, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Thomas Bordeleau and Jacob MacDonald were the two goal scorers for San Jose.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights had a 1-2-0 record against the Avalanche during the 2022-23 season. The first meeting between the teams was on Oct. 22 when Colorado won, 3-2. Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson were the two Golden Knights to score in the loss. On Jan. 2, Vegas came out victorious with a 3-2 win in Denver. Michael Amadio scored once for the Golden Knights, while Nicolas Roy scored two goals. Colorado won the final meetup between the teams on Feb. 27, posting a 3-0 shutout against the Golden Knights.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Avalanche entered the 2022-23 season as defending Stanley Cup Champions. They finished first in the Central Division with a 51-24-7 record and 109 points. Nathan MacKinnon led the club with 111 points (42G, 69A). Mikko Rantanen was another 100-point scorer on the team with a total of 105 (55G, 50A). Colorado played the entire season without their captain, Gabriel Landeskog, after he received a cartilage transplant in his knee. The Seattle Kraken eliminated the Avalanche in Game 7 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

KEYS TO THE GAME

More physicality: After Tuesday's loss to the Sharks, William Carrier emphasized that the Golden Knights need to be more phyiscal with their game to help them win. "I think we can play more phyiscal," Carrier said. "It was a lot of minutes out there for us tonight. We can't finish every hit like we're used to."

Chemistry: WIth the regular season getting closer, Vegas' lineup will look much more similar to the opening night roster. This could be one of the first looks at how the team may look on the ice for the start of the season, so it's important the team gels together - one major reason they became Stanley Cup Champions.