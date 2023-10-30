Morning Skate Report: Oct. 30, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) are back on home ice to host the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Vegas and Montreal will meet for the first time this season on Monday night.

William Karlsson is on a six-game point streak (3G, 5A).

Vegas has an NHL-best +15 goal differential through its first nine games this season.

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas took down division rival Los Angeles Kings, 4-3, in the shootout on Saturday night. After going down 2-0 with goals from Alex Laferriere and Trevor Lewis, Michael Amadio cut the lead to 2-1 for the Golden Knights in the second period. Five minutes later, William Carrier found the back of the net, tying it 2-2. In the third, Mark Stone scored a power-play goal to put Vegas ahead, 3-2. Drew Doughty then tied the game for the Kings, 3-3, to force overtime. In the shootout, Jack Eichel scored the lone goal to solidify the 4-3 Vegas win. Logan Thompson turned away 38 shots.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Hague - two assists away from 50 as a Golden Knight

Chandler Stephenson - seven points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCHMark Stone – seven games away from 600 career games played, two goals away from 200 career goals

Adin Hill - one win away from 50 career wins

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights went 2-0-0 against the Canadiens during the 2022-23 season. Vegas won the first matchup, 6-4, at Bell Centre on Nov. 5. Hague, Reilly Smith, Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Roy and Jonathan Marchessault all tallied goals for the Golden Knights. Smith had two goals in the win. On March 5, the clubs met again at T-Mobile Arena when the Golden Knights won, 4-3. Shea Theodore, Ivan Barbashev and Smith all scored in the win. Barbashev had two goals for Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Montreal has enjoyed a strong start to the season with a 5-2-1 record and 11 points. The Canadiens are tied for second in the division with the Maple Leafs and Red Wings. Monday’s game is the first of a three-game trip for Montreal that features stops in Arizona and St. Louis. The Canadiens have a 1-0-1 record on the road this season. In their last outing, the Habs overcame a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Winnipeg Jets, 4-3, in a shootout on Saturday night at Bell Centre. Kaiden Guhle had a pair of assists in the victory. Cole Caufield leads the team with nine points (4G, 5A) in high games. Sean Monahan (4G, 3A) and Nick Suzuki (1G, 6A) are tied for second in scoring with seven points each.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 276th win in franchise history

-Extend Vegas' season-opening point streak to 10 games

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Canadiens to 6-2-3

KEYS TO THE GAME

Strong Start: The Golden Knights dug themselves out of a 2-0 hole in their win against Los Angeles on Saturday. A slow start meant they had extra work to do and, though they passed the test, they’ll want to be ahead of the 8-ball against Montreal.

Be Hungry: Many had expectations that Montreal would have a difficult season in 2023-24 after finishing 28th in the league last season. A roaring start to the year has the Canadiens playing with confidence and swagger. Vegas will need to match their intensity with another two points on the line.