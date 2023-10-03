Morning Skate Report: Oct. 3, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their preseason slate as they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 24 | Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2

Monday, Sept. 25 | Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2

Wednesday, Sept. 27 | Kings 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

Friday, Sept. 29 | Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 7 |1 p.m. | at Los Angeles Kings

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights took down the Arizona Coyotes, 3-1, on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Maveric Lamoureux got the scoring started for Arizona, making it 1-0 three minutes into the middle frame. Nicolas Hague tied it at 1-1 for Vegas with a wrister eight minutes later. With fifteen seconds remaining in the period, Brendan Brisson scored a power-play goal to make it 2-1 Golden Knights. In the third, William Karlsson scored an empty-net goal which solidified the 3-1 victory for Vegas.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 2-1-1 record against the Sharks during the 2022-23 season. The Pacific Division foes met on Oct. 25 at SAP Center for their first game of the campaign as Vegas skated to a 4-2 win. Phil Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played in the win as he played in his 990th straight game. He also scored his 400th NHL goal on a fast break late in the first period. Shea Theodore, William Karlsson and Mark Stone each scored in the third period to secure the win for Vegas. When the Golden Knights and Sharks collided on Nov. 15 at T-Mobile Arena, Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net for the home team in a 5-2 loss.

On Feb. 16, Vegas used third-period goals from Paul Cotter and William Carrier to claim a 2-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena. Carrier's game-winning strike came with 18 seconds remaining. In their final meeting of the season, the Sharks came away with a 4-3 overtime victory to close out the season series. Nicolas Hague, Ivan Barbashev and Michael Amadio scored for Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

San Jose failed to qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the team from northern California missed out on the postseason for the fourth season in a row. The Sharks had a record of 22-44-16 and finished seventh in the Pacific Division. Erik Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman as he led the Sharks in scoring with 101 points (25G, 76A) in 82 games. Karlsson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the offseason. Logan Couture is the top-scoring returner for San Jose as he posted 67 points (27G, 40A) in 82 games in 2022-23.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Getting Closer: As the Golden Knights get closer to the start of the regular season, opportunties for players looking to make the big club are starting to dwindle. For each player in Vegas' lineup on Tuesday, it will be an opportunity to show the team what they can bring.

Just Win, Baby: While results in the preseason don't count toward the standings, the Golden Knights showed in Friday's win against Arizona that winning habits are important to build early. Tuesday's game is another chance for the players to show the coaching staff that the formula they've written for the team's overall game is working.