Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) will take on a division rival as they face the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Vegas and Los Angeles will meet for the first time this season on Saturday night.

The Golden Knights saw their season-opening seven-game win streak come to an end on Friday as they fell to the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, in overtime. Vegas is still off to an eight-game point streak with a 7-0-1 record to start the season and an NHL-best 15 points.

William Karlsson is on a five-game point streak (3G, 4A).

Vegas has an NHL-best +14 goal differential through its first eight games this season.

With an assist on Friday, Jack Eichel became the second-fastest player to record 100 points as a Golden Knight. He accomplished the feat in 110 games while Mark Stone (103 games) holds the franchise record.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights lost for the first time in the 2023-24 season as they fell to the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, in overtime on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. Goals from Pavel Dorofeyev and William Karlsson helped the Golden Knights build a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Ryan Donato and Connor Bedard found the back of the net for the Blackhawks to tie the game. After Taylor Raddysh gave Chicago the lead early in the third, Shea Theodore buried the game-tying goal with 8:32 remaining in the contest. Philipp Kurashev potted a power-play goal in overtime to seal the victory for Chicago.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – one assist away from 200 as a Golden Knight

Nicolas Hague - two assists away from 50 as a Golden Knight

Chandler Stephenson - seven points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – eight games away from 600 career games played, three goals away from 200 career goals

William Carrier - one point away from 100 career points

Adin Hill - one win away from 50 career wins

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Kings split the season series in 2022-23 as each team posted a 2-2-0 record against the other. Vegas struck first with a season-opening win against the Kings on Oct. 11, 2022 as Mark Stone's last-minute goal propelled the visitors to a 4-3 win at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles won the next two matchups by scores of 4-2 and 5-1, respectively, but the Golden Knights answered with a 5-2 win in their final matchup of the season. Chandler Stephenson led Vegas with five points (1G, 4A) against Los Angeles last season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Kings enter Saturday's matchup with a record of 4-2-1 and nine points through their first seven games. Los Angeles skated to a dramatic 5-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night as the Kings turned a 4-1 deficit into a 4-4 tie before Drew Doughty scored the game-deciding goal with less than two minutes left in the game. Kevin Fiala leads the Kings in scoring with 10 points (1G, 9A) in seven games. Anze Kopitar ranks second on the team with eight points (4G, 4A) while Trevor Moore has scored a team-high five goals.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 275th win in franchise history

-Extend Vegas' season-opening point streak to nine games

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Kings to 16-11-3

KEYS TO THE GAME

Early Adversity: It took eight outings for the Golden Knights to lose a game in the 2023-24 season. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team got away from its game on Friday against the Blackhawks and will use Saturday's contest to get back to the style of play that earned the team seven consecutive wins.

Stay Fresh: Saturday's game marks the first back-to-back of the season for the Golden Knights. A quick refresh of the mind and the body will be key in the contest against the Kings.