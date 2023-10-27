Morning Skate Report: Oct. 27, 2023

The Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena for a Nevada Day matchup. Vegas looks to continue its best start in franchise history by improving to 8-0-0 on the season.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Friday's contest is the second meeting of the regular season between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks. Vegas is 1-0-0 against Chicago this season.

The Golden Knights added to their season-opening streak on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers to improve to 7-0-0. This is the longest such streak in franchise history and the best start ever recorded by a reigning Stanley Cup Champion.

William Karlsson is on a four-game point streak (2G, 3A).

FAN ACTIVATIONS

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, October 27 at 3 p.m. PT in a Nevada Day celebration. Mascots from sports teams across Nevada will be joining Chance at The Fortress as the Golden Knights celebrate all of the great teams that make up Nevada. They will be available for a photo op outside of section 9/10 until puck drop.

Mites at Knight presented by AAA Insurance will return to T-Mobile Arena on Friday during the first intermission. Mights at Knight is a fun scrimmage designed to highlight the efforts of our youth hockey community. All of the players currently play in the 8U (Mites) league at one of the rinks in the Las Vegas Valley.

Specialty Nevada Day jerseys will be available to bid on. To participate in the auction, fans can visit NevadaDay.givesmart.com or text “NevadaDay" to 76278. The auction will begin at 1:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 5 p.m. PT Friday afternoon. Fans can also visit the concourse at section 11/12 to see the jerseys if they are attending the game. The specialty jerseys are not player-worn, but are autographed by Golden Knights players.

Special Nevada Day retail items with also be available at The Arsenal beginning on Thursday, October 26.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – one assist away from 200 as a Golden Knight

Nicolas Hague - two assists away from 50 as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel - one point away from 100 as a Golden Knight

Chandler Stephenson - seven points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – 9 games away from 600 career games played, three goals away from 200 career goals

William Carrier - one point away from 100 career points

Nicolas Roy - two points away from 100 career points

Adin Hill - one win away from 50 career wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 8 points (3G, 5A)

Chandler Stephenson – 7 points (2G, 5A)

William Karlsson - 7 points (2G, 5A)

Shea Theodore - 7 points (2G, 5A)

Mark Stone - 6 points (1G, 5A)

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Blackhawks faced off at United Center on Oct. 21 as Vegas came away with the 5-3 victory. An early Chicago power-play goal from Connor Bedard was quickly answered by William Karlsson with a man-advantage tally of his own. Jonathan Marchessault followed that up with a goal from the slot to take the 2-1 lead before Reese Johnson and the Blackhawks tied it back up to head into the final frame. The Golden Knights exploded with three straight goals from three different lines to secure the Vegas victory in the third. Nicolas Roy, captain Mark Stone, and a power-play tally from Paul Cotter led to the sixth win of the season. Corey Perry's last second goal was not enough to overcome the three-goal deficit for the Blackhawks.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Coming off of a 3-0 shutout loss to the Boston Bruins, the Blackhawks own a 2-5-0 record heading into Friday afternoon's matchup. Chicago's two wins of the season came in its season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-2 contest and on Oct. 16 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1. Corey Perry leads the team wiht five points (2G, 3A) and Connor Bedard follows closely behind with four (2G, 2A). The Blackhawks' first-line left winger Taylor Hall is injured and is unexpected to play on Friday.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 275th win in franchise history

-Continue Vegas' best start to the season in franchise hsitory and the best ever start by reigning Stanley Cup Champions

-Improve the Golden Knights' record to 13-2-2 all-time against the Chicago Blackhawks

KEYS TO THE GAME

Finding a Way to Win: The Golden Knights have trailed in each of their last four games before rallying to remain undefeated, posting four wins and eight points. While having to erase an opponents lead is never the goal, Vegas has shown that finding a way to win and the 'Always Advance' mentality is a staple of its game.

Three or More: With their victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, the Golden Knights won their 28th straight game when scoring three or more goals. While you have to score to win hockey games, it looks like three or more is the way to go for Vegas.