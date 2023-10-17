Morning Skate Report: Oct. 17, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars in the first rematch of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting of the regular season between Vegas and Dallas.

Vegas’ first three wins have all ended with a score of 4-1.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – one point away from 350 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – three goals away from 125 goals as a Golden Knight

Nicolas Roy – four points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – two goals away from 75 goals as a Golden Knight

Chandler Stephenson – nine points away from 200 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – one game away from 480 career games played

Nicolas Hague – two assists away from 50 assists

Keegan Kolesar – one game away from 200 career games played

Shea Theodore – one assist away from 200 career assists

Michael Amadio – one game away from 300 career games played

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Chandler Stephenson – 5 points (2G, 3A)

Jack Eichel – 4 points (2G, 2A)

Nicolas Hague – 3 points (1G, 2A)

Nicolas Roy – 2 points (1G, 1A)

Jonas Rondbjerg – 2 points (1G, 1A)

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 0-1-2 record against the Stars during the 2022-23 regular season. Vegas and Dallas met on January 16, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena for the first of three regular season games, with Dallas taking home a 4-0 win. The teams met again at T-Mobile Arena on February 25 with Vegas’ Michael Amadio and Jack Eichel each scoring, before losing in the shootout to Dallas with a final score of 3-2. The final regular season matchup saw Vegas score first with Brett Howden’s even strength goal but falling to the Stars 2-1 in the shootout at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Dallas and Vegas faced off again in the postseason, competing against each other in the Western Conference Final. Vegas took the first three games, with scores of 4-3, 3-2 and 4-0. Dallas came back to win at home and then in Vegas with scores of 3-2 and 4-2, respectively. Back in Dallas, the Golden Knights secured the fourth win to move onto the Stanley Cup Final with a 6-0 win over the Stars. The final game of the series saw five different Golden Knights score goals, including Carrier, Karlsson, Kolesar, Marchessault and Amadio.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Dallas Stars made the 2022-23 playoffs, marking the team’s second year in a row being in the postseason. The Stars had a record of 47-21-14 (108 points) and finished second in the Central Division. Dallas beat Minnesota, 4-2, in the first round before they conquered the Kraken in seven games to reach the Western Conference Final. The Stars lost to the Golden Knights in six games in the third round as Vegas went on to win the Stanley Cup. Dallas added forward Matt Duchene in the offseason to bolster its offense. Dallas opened its season with a 2-1 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 269th win in franchise history

- Give Vegas an 8-3-3 record against the Stars all time

- Mark the third straight win at home

KEYS TO THE GAME

Penalty Kill: Since the season opener, the Golden Knights have killed nine straight penalties. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said the team has put more emphasis on the penalty kill this season and he thinks the team has picked it up quickly. "It's more about the guys being comfortable knowing when to be aggressive," Cassidy said. "It always comes down to the numbers eventually."

Center Depth: The Golden Knights have leaned on their depth down the middle in their three wins to open the season. Cassidy compared the team's centers to its defensemen as he believes the Golden Knights are one of the deepest teams in the NHL.