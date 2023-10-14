Morning Skate Report: Oct 14, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights return home to face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Saturday’s game is the first meeting of the regular season between Vegas and Anaheim.

The Golden Knights are riding a season-opening two-game win streak in Saturday’s contest against the Ducks.

Shea Theodore will appear in his 400th game as a Golden Knight as he becomes the fourth player in team history to play 400 games in Vegas.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault - one point away from 350 points as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore - three points away from 250 points as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault - two assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore - one game away from 400 games as a Golden Knight

Keegan Kolesar - two games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

Alex Pietrangelo - four games away from 200 games as a Golden Knights

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev - five points away from 200 career points

William Carrier - one point away from 100 career points

Mark Stone - four goals away from 200 career goals

Shea Theodore - two assists away from 200 career assists

Michael Amadio – two games away from 300 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Chandler Stephenson – 2 points (1G, 1A)

Jack Eichel – 2 points (1G, 1A)

Nicolas Hague – 2 points (1G, 1A)

Mark Stone – 2 points (2A)

William Karlsson – 2 points (2A)

2022-23 SERIES

The Golden Knights tallied five points against the Ducks during the 2022-23 campaign, ending the season with a 2-0-1 record versus Anaheim. Meeting first on October 28 at T-Mobile Arena, Vegas earned a convincing 4-0 win as rookie goaltender Logan Thompson recorded his third career shutout. Chandler Stephenson, Reilly Smith, William Karlsson, and Nicolas Roy each had a goal to secure the victory at the Fortress. Facing off again on December 28, the Golden Knights went into Honda Center posting goals from captain Mark Stone and defenseman Ben Hutton before falling to the Ducks in a 3-2 shootout loss.

On Feb. 12, Vegas cruised past Anaheim with a 7-2 victory at home that featured a five-goal third period. Tallies from Paul Cotter, Brett Howden, Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio, and William Carrier sealed the deal for the Golden Knights.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Ending the 2022-23 season with a 23-47-12 record, Anaheim finished last in the Pacific Division and missed out on the postseason for the fifth straight year. The Ducks start the 2023-24 campaign under new leadership, as head coach Greg Cronin will make his first appearance behind the Anaheim bench. Anaheim returns its top two scorers from last season in Trevor Zegras (65) and Troy Terry (61). Earning the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Ducks selected forward Leo Carlsson. Carlsson is not expected to play on Saturday due to an injury. Saturday’s game is the first of the regular season for the Ducks.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD

Mark the 268th win in franchise history

Give Vegas a 23-4-1 record against the Ducks all time

KEYS TO THE GAME

Momentum: The Golden Knights are undefeated through their first two games of the season. They will want to take that momentum and carry it through this home contest to a three-game winning streak.

Depth Scoring: In their first two games, the Golden Knights have not only outscored opponents 8-2, but have had a different player tally each score. With points from all four lines and each defensive pairing, Vegas will need to continue to use its depth, to get past the Ducks.