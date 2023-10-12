Morning Skate Report: Oct. 12, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights look to continue their strong start to the season as they visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at SAP Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Thursday's game is the first meeting of the regular season between Vegas and San Jose.

The Golden Knights will host the team's first official Watch Party of the season at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault - one point away from 350 points as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore - three points away from 250 points as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault - two assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore - two games away from 400 games as a Golden Knight

Keegan Kolesar - three games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

Alex Pietrangelo - five games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev - five points away from 200 career points

William Carrier - one point away from 100 career points

Mark Stone - four goals away from 200 career goals

Shea Theodore - two assists away from 200 career assists

Michael Amadio - three games away from 300 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Chandler Stephenson - 2 points (1G, 1A)

Mark Stone - 2 points (2A)

Jonathan Marchessault - 1 point (1G)

Ivan Barbashev - 1 point (1G)

Jack Eichel - 1 point (1G)

Brayden McNabb 1 point (1A)

Brett Howden 1 point (1A)

2022-23 SEASON SERIESThe Golden Knights posted a 2-1-1 record against the Sharks during the 2022-23 season. The Pacific Division foes met on Oct. 25 at SAP Center for their first game of the campaign as Vegas skated to a 4-2 win. Phil Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played in the win as he played in his 990th straight game. He also scored his 400th NHL goal on a fast break late in the first period. Shea Theodore, William Karlsson and Mark Stone each scored in the third period to secure the win for Vegas. When the Golden Knights and Sharks collided on Nov. 15 at T-Mobile Arena, Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net for the home team in a 5-2 loss.

On Feb. 16, Vegas used third-period goals from Paul Cotter and William Carrier to claim a 2-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena. Carrier's game-winning strike came with 18 seconds remaining. In their final meeting of the season, the Sharks came away with a 4-3 overtime victory to close out the season series. Nicolas Hague, Ivan Barbashev and Michael Amadio scored for Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

San Jose failed to qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the team from northern California missed out on the postseason for the fourth season in a row. The Sharks had a record of 22-44-16 and finished seventh in the Pacific Division. Erik Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman as he led the Sharks in scoring with 101 points (25G, 76A) in 82 games. Karlsson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the offseason. Logan Couture is the top-scoring returner for San Jose as he posted 67 points (27G, 40A) in 82 games in 2022-23.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 267th win in franchise history

- Give Vegas a 21-2-5 record against the Sharks all-time

KEYS TO THE GAME

Hot start: Vegas came out swinging after Tuesday's banner raising with a 4-1 win over Seattle. The Golden Knights should ride the momentum into San Jose if they want to create an early season winning-streak.

A new journey: Now that the banner has been raised, it's officially time for the Golden Knights to put the 2022-23 season behind them and focus on a new quest for the Stanley Cup. Although celebrating the championship is important, they must turn the page and keep the same hunger from last season.