Morning Skate Report: Nov. 8, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) take on the Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) for the first time at home this regular season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting of the regular season between Vegas and Los Angeles.

Vegas defeated LA, 4-3, in a shootout, in their first meeting on Oct. 28 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Golden Knights will host a food drive presented by Nacho Daddy beginning at 5 p.m. on Toshiba Plaza. Fans who donate non-perishable food iteams will receive a limited edition Golden Knights poster. The food drive will close at the start of the first period. Donations from the food drive and the 51/49 raffle will support Three Square Food Bank.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Chandler Stephenson – four points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev – one point away from 200 career points

Mark Stone – three games away from 600 games played

VGK SCORING LEADERS

William Karlsson – 15 points (6G, 9A)

Jack Eichel – 14 points (6G, 8A)

Mark Stone – 12 points (4G, 8A)

Shea Theodore – 12 points (3G, 9A)

Chandler Stephenson – 10 points (2G, 8A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights had their first regulation loss of the season after the Anaheim Ducks beat them 4-2 on Sunday night at Honda Center. Ivan Barbashev opened the scoring for the Golden Knights with his fourth goal of the season. In the second period, Jack Eichel extended Vegas’ lead to 2-0. During the third period, Anaheim found their groove with four goals from Adam Henrique, Sam Carrick (2G), and Mason McTavish, with those goals ultimately winning the game for the Ducks.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Los Angeles will meet for the second time this season on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights beat the Kings in LA on Oct. 28, 4-3, in a shootout. Kings forward Alex Laferriere opened the scoring in the first period. During the second period, the Kings extended their lead with a goal from Trevor Lewis. Three minutes later, Michael Amadio put the Golden Knights on the board with his second of the season. Five minutes after that, William Carrier notched his first goal of the season, tying the game. In the third, Mark Stone’s goal brought the Golden Knights ahead by one but with less than two minutes to go in regulation, Drew Doughty tied it up for the Kings, forcing the game to overtime. After a scoreless overtime, the game went to the shootout with Jack Eichel scoring the game-winning goal.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Kings hold a current record of 7-2-2 (16 points) and are currently third in the Pacific Division. Wednesday’s game marks the final matchup of a four-game road trip for the Kings. Their most recent game against the Philadelphia Flyers saw them win 5-0 with goals from five different players including Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar, Arthur Kaliyev, Trevor Moore and Blake Lizotte. Goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 24 shots, adding another win to a strong start on the road this season. Kempe (4G, 8A) and Kevin Fiala (1G, 11A) are tied for the team lead with 12 points each.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD….

-Mark the 279th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Kings to 17-11-3

KEYS TO THE GAME

Pucks on Net: The Golden Knights need to put more shots toward the net, especially on the power play. Coach Bruce Cassidy said, “When it was time to execute the shot that was going to go to the net, I found that we didn’t make the necessary pass to get the shot off in a hurry.”

Mindset: The Golden Knights are going to be ready to go on Wednesday against the Kings and not carry over any frustration at their first regulation loss. They’re going to be calm and ready heading into a big division matchup.