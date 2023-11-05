Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) play their second game of a back-to-back against the Anaheim Ducks (6-4-0) on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Honda Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Vegas and Anaheim will meet for the second time this season on Sunday.

William Karlsson is on a nine-game point streak (6G, 7A).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Hague - two assists away from 50 as a Golden Knight

Chandler Stephenson - four points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone - four games away from 600 career games played

VGK SCORING LEADERS

William Karlsson - 15 points (6G, 9A)

Jack Eichel - 12 points (5G, 7A)

Mark Stone - 12 points (4G, 8A)

Shea Theodore - 11 points (3G 8A)

Chandler Stephenson - 10 points (2G, 8A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights dominated the Colorado Avalanche with a 7-0 performance on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone, Jack Eichel and William Karlsson all found the back of the net twice for Vegas. William Carrier also tallied a goal in the win. Both of Stone’s goals were shorthanded. Adin Hill recorded the shutout with 41 saves.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas is 1-0-0 against Anaheim so far this season. The clubs met on Oct. 14 at T-Mobile Arena, when the Golden Knights skated to a 4-1 win. With one minute remaining in the first period, Eichel opened the scoring with a power-play goal. Chandler Stephenson extended the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-0 five minutes into the middle frame. In the third, Shea Theodore scored on the power play, making it 3-0 Vegas. The Ducks’ lone goal was scored by Mason McTavish just 30 seconds after Theodore’s tally. Jonas Rondbjerg netted the final goal to bring the score to 4-1 Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Entering Sunday’s game, the Ducks find themselves on a five-game win streak. They hold fourth place in the Pacific Division with a 6-4-0 record and 12 points. Their last five wins have come against the Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets. McTavish is the club’s leading scorer with 12 points (5G, 7A).

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 279th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Ducks to 24-4-1

-Extend the Golden Knight's season-opening point streak to 13 games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Keep that same energy: It’s normal to feel sluggish on the second half of a back-to-back, especially on the road. Vegas needs to carry over its energy and get off to a strong start to have the best chance at two points in Anaheim.

Don’t back down: The Ducks struggled during the 2022-23 season, but are off to a hot start so far in 2023-24. The Golden Knights must not get complacent and still bring their best to play the Ducks, who are also on a point streak of their own.