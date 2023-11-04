Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) finish out a three-game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche (7-2-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Vegas and Colorado will meet for the first time this season on Saturday.

William Karlsson is on an eight-game point streak (4G, 7A).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Carrier - one goal away from 50 as a Golden Knight

Nicolas Hague - one assist away from 50 as a Golden Knight

Chandler Stephenson - seven points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone - two goals away from 200 career goals; five games away from 600 career games played

VGK SCORING LEADERS

William Karlsson - 13 points (4G, 9A)

Jack Eichel - 10 points (3G, 7A)

Shea Theodore - 10 points (3G, 7A)

Jonathan Marchessault - 8 points (6G, 2A)

Chandler Stephenson - 8 points (2G, 6A)

Mark Stone - 8 points (2G, 6A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights grounded the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday in a 5-2 contest as Jonathan Marchessault scored his first hat trick of the 2023-24 season. William Karlsson got the scoring started as he extended his point streak to eight games, the longest of his career. The Jets tied it up a period later, but Marchessault regained the lead for Vegas on a power-play goal and his first of the night. Ivan Barbashev added to it just a minute and 38 seconds later with another man-advantage goal for the 3-1 tally. Winnipeg's Alex Iafallo potted his own power-play goal before Marchessault scored again with help from Barbashev and Alex Pietrangelo. Marchessault scored an empty-net goal late in the game to complete the hat trick and seal the 5-2 win.

2022-23 SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 1-2-0 record against the Avalanche during the 2022-23 season. Colorado took the first game by a score of 3-2 on Oct. 22. Goals from Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson were not enough to grab a point. The VGK took the second matchup of the season on Jan. 2, winning the game 3-2. Despite the Avalanche scoring first, two tallies from Nicolas Roy in the second period, including the game-winner, proved victorious for Vegas. In the final game of the series, Colorado scored a goal in each period to win the contest, 3-0.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Colorado Avalanche hold a 7-2-0 record coming into Saturday's matchup. They dropped two back-to-back 4-0 contests to the Pittsburgh Pengins and Buffalo Sabres on the road, before returning home and dominating the St. Louis Blues in a 4-1 victory on Nov. 1. The Avalanche sit at second in the Central Division with 14 points and sixth in the league. Right-winger Mikko Rantenen is Colorado's leading scorer with 14 points (6G, 8A) and defenseman Cale Makar sits behind him with 11 (3G, 8A). Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has started eight of nine games for the Avalanche, earning six straight wins to open the season. Georgiev has posted a 5-2-0 record, a .240 goals-against average and .915 save percentage during the 2023-24 campaign.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...-Mark the 278th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Colorado Avalanche to 10-12-1

-Extend the Golden Knight's season-opening point streak to 12 games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Digging In: Digging in and playing a full 60 minutes is key for the Vegas Golden Knights. According to head coach Bruce Cassidy, "We need to check better, kill penalties well and carry [last game's strengths] over into Saturday."

Best of the West: This marks the first meeting between the two most recent Stanley Cup Champions. Any time these two teams hit the ice, there is going to be fast and hard hockey. The Golden Knights need to take their champion confidence into this matchup.