Morning Skate Report: Nov. 27, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) begin a three-game road trip against the Calgary Flames (8-10-3) on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Monday's game is the first meeting of the season between Vegas and Calgary.

The Golden Knights' three-game road trip features stops in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – one goal away from 50 goals as a Golden Knight

Alex Pietrangelo – two assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson - four assists away from 200 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – one goal away from 150 career goals

Nicolas Roy – one point away from 100 career points

Brett Howden - two games away from 300 career games

Jack Eichel - three games away from 500 career games

Jonathan Marchessault - three goals away from 200 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

William Karlsson – 20 points (9G, 11A)

Jack Eichel – 20 points (8G, 12A)

Mark Stone – 18 points (5G, 13A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (4G, 14A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 14 points (9G, 5A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Arizona Coyotes in a 2-0 contest on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The loss was the just the second regulation loss on home ice for the Golden Knights.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights split the 2022-23 series with the Flames, going 2-2-0. In their first meeting on Oct. 18 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary squeaked out the 3-2 win to hand Vegas their first loss of the season. The Golden Knights earned two points back at home on Feb. 23 as Alex Pietrangelo scored the overtime winner in a 4-3 contest to send the Flames home The two clubs met two more times in the span of seven days. Vegas lost the March 16 matchup 7-2 at T-Mobile Arena before heading up to Alberta to finish out the series with a 3-2 victory. Jonathan Marchessault, Micheal Amadio, and Nicolas Roy all scored to earn the Golden Knights a victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Calgary Flames hold an 8-10-3 record coming into Monday's matchup. After defeating the Dallas Stars in a 7-4 contest on Nov. 24, the Flames fell, 3-1, to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Calgary is 3-3-1 at home with Elias Lindholm (5G, 10A) leading the team in scoring. Andrew Mangiapane (5G, 8A), Nazem Kadri (4G, 9A), and Jonathan Huberdeau (4G, 9A) are all close behind with 13 points. The Flames penalty kill is ranked 10th in the legaue at 84.3% while their power play stands at 25th (11.8%).

A VGK VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 282nd win in franchise hsitory

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Flames to 13-5-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Scoring First: The Golden Knights are 9-1-1 when they score first. It's important to score first so they aren't chasing the game against Calgary.

"Try Harder": According to head coach Bruce Cassidy, the Golden Knights "can try harder to get to the inside, try harder to fight for a rebound, try harder to be the first on pucks on the forecheck or the second on the puck to create the next play." If they find a way to try harder to support the puck, then they will have more chances to score.