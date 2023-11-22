Morning Skate Report: Nov. 22, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2) take on the Dallas Stars (12-4-1) for the second time this season on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT & Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting of the season between Vegas and Dallas.

The Golden Knights will close their five-game road trip with Wednesday's game against the Stars. Vegas has gone 1-2-1 on the trip so far.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Carrier – one game away from 350 games played as a Golden Knight

Alex Pietrangelo – two assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – one goal away from 150 career goals

Nicolas Roy – two points away from 100 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

William Karlsson – 20 points (9G, 11A)

Jack Eichel – 19 points (7G, 12A)

Mark Stone – 18 points (5G, 13A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (4G, 14A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 13 points (9G, 4A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. Ryan Graves opened the scoring for Pittsburgh with a goal two minutes into the first. During the second period, the Penguins extended their lead with a goal from Noel Acciari. With two minutes left in the third, Evgeni Malkin scored on Vegas’ empty net. Vegas had 38 shots on goal but were unable to get any past Penguins’ goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Dallas will meet for the second time this season on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. In their first matchup on Oct. 17, the Golden Knights beat the Stars, 3-2, in a shootout. After a scoreless first period, the Stars opened the scoring for the night with a goal from Craig Smith five minutes into the second. Eight minutes later, Kaedan Korczak scored his first NHL goal to tie the game at 1-1. Three minutes into the third, Joe Pavelski put the Stars ahead by one with his goal. With three minutes left in regulation, William Karlsson tied the game, sending it to overtime. After a back-and-forth scoreless overtime, the game headed to the shootout where Jonathan Marchessault netted the win in favor of the Golden Knights, 3-2.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Dallas Stars hold a record of 12-4-1 (25 points) and sit first in the Central Division heading into Wednesday’s matchup. This will be game four of a five-game homestand for the Stars who have gone 2-1-0 so far. Their most recent game against the New York Rangers saw them win 6-3 with six different goal-scorers including Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin, Sam Steel and Roope Hintz. Pavelski (8G, 9A) and Hintz (7G, 9A) lead the team in points with 17 and 16 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 281st win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Stars to 10-3-3

KEYS TO THE GAME

Battling below the goal line: After the Pittsburgh game, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy felt this was an area that needed improvement. Cassidy said, “We didn’t close quick enough on a lot of plays down low, so just a reminder on what our responsibilities are and get back to work in that area.”

Puck management: In the last few games puck management has become an issue and those mistakes have led to the opposing teams scoring. Heading into a big game against Dallas, the Golden Knights need to prevent mismanaging the puck.