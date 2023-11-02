Morning Skate Report: Nov. 2, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets for the first time at home this season on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Thursday’s game is the second meeting of the regular season between Vegas and Winnipeg.

William Karlsson is on a seven-game point streak (3G, 8A).

HISPANIC HERITAGE KNIGHT

The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 1, plans for their Hispanic Heritage Knight celebration on Thursday, November 2 at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will take on the Winnipeg Jets for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop and will showcase the team’s new LosVGK brand throughout the evening.

Hispanic Heritage Knight falls on Dia de los Muertos weekend, and the VGK shield logo will take on the look of a traditional sugar skull in tribute. That graphic and the new LosVGK logo – both designed by Golden Knights staffer Stephanie Suominen, who is of Colombian descent – will be featured throughout Hispanic Heritage Knight. Fans can find that artwork on new merchandise as well as an exclusive photo opportunity outside of Section 9.

Thursday’s game will also feature an ofrenda, the altar featured during the Día de los Muertos celebration that is intended to welcome the deceased to the altar setting. The Golden Knights invite fans whose friends or relatives have passed to remember them by bringing flowers and photos of their loved ones to leave at the altar placed outside of Section 9.

Entertainment during Hispanic Heritage Knight will include a mariachi band from Las Vegas Academy, a local high school, that will perform outside of Section 4 and during the second period intermission. Face painters will be present both inside and outside T-Mobile Arena, and Vegas Born DJ Shelco Garcia will perform during Knight Club.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Alex Pietrangelo – one game away from 200 games played as a Golden Knight

William Carrier – one goal away from 50 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – two goals away from 200 career goals; six games away from 600 NHL games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

William Karlsson – 11 points (3G, 8A)

Jack Eichel – 10 points (3G, 7A)

Shea Theodore – 10 points (3G, 7A)

Chandler Stephenson – 8 points (2G, 6A)

Mark Stone – 7 points (2G, 5A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 3-2, in a shootout in their last outing on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Paul Cotter got the scoring started for Vegas with a power-play goal in the opening frame. William Carrier also found the back of the net for the Golden Knights in regulation. Shea Theodore netted the game-winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout to snag the extra point for Vegas.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Winnipeg will meet for the second time this season on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights skated to a 5-3 win against the Jets on Oct. 19 at Canada Life Centre. After the Jets opened the scoring, Vegas used goals from Jonathan Marchessault, Brett Howden and Alec Martinez to take a 3-1 lead. Winnipeg battled back to tie the game, but late goals from Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy powered the Golden Knights to the 5-3 victory. Ten different players recorded points for the Golden Knights as Shea Theodore led the way with three assists.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Winnipeg Jets hold a record of 4-3-2 (10 points) after nine games as they head into the matchup with the Golden Knights. Thursday’s game against Vegas marks the start of a three-game road trip for the Jets and features stops in Arizona and St. Louis. Their most recent game against the Rangers saw them score twice with goals from David Gustafsson and Nikolaj Ehlers before losing in overtime, 3-2. Mark Scheifele is the team’s top scorer with eight points (4G, 4A).

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 277th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Jets to 9-5-2

-Extend Vegas’ season-opening point streak to 11 games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Mentality: The Golden Knights and Jets faced off eight different times during the 2022-23 regular season and playoffs with Vegas taking home all but one win against Winnipeg. Vegas needs to go into the game with a strong mentality, keep calm and not underestimate the Jets.

Depth: Vegas has had 18 different players score goals in 10 games. With so many different players scoring and getting points, the Golden Knights can feel confident knowing that their well-rounded roster is producing from top to bottom.