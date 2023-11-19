Morning Skate Report: Nov. 19, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8-0) on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT at PPG Paints Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTESSunday's game is the first meeting of the season between Vegas and Pittsburgh.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Chandler Stephenson - four points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – four assists away from 200 as a Golden Knight

William Carrier - five points away from 100 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Roy - two points away from 100 career points

Adin Hill - two starts away from 100 career starts

Jonathan Marchessault - three goals away from 200 career goals

Brett Howden - five games away from 300 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

William Karlsson – 20 points (9G, 11A)

Jack Eichel – 19 points (7G, 12A)

Mark Stone – 18 points (5G, 13A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (4G, 14A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 13 points (9G, 4A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights earned one point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon. The Flyers started the scoring at 15:29 of the first period as Owen Tippett put one behind Vegas netminder Logan Thompson. Tyson Foerster scored on the power play just 59 seconds into the second for the two-goal lead. The Golden Knights pulled even with tallies from William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault to make it 2-2. Just 25 seconds later, Philadelphia regained the lead with a goal from Sean Walker. Marchessault found the back of the net again at 19:05 of the second period for the 3-3 tie. No third period goals led to overtime that saw Philadelphia's Sean Couturier slip one past Thompson for the win.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights earned all four points against the Flyers during the 2022-23 campaign, goign 2-0-0. Meeting first on Dec. 9 at T-Mobile Arena, Vegas earned a 2-1 overtime win as Marchessault recorded the game-winner 3:21 into the extra frame. Facing off again on March 14, the Golden Knights went into Wells Fargo Center and earned the 5-3 win with tallies from Pavel Dorofeyev, Teddy Blueger, Marchessault, and two from Ivan Barbashev to sweep the season series against the Flyers.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 8-8-0 coming into Sunday evening's matchup. After defeating the San Jose Sharks in a 10-2 contest on Nov. 4, the Penguins posted a five-game win streak. The New Jersey Devils snapped it on Nov. 16, defeating Pittsburgh 5-2, before the the Carolina Hurricanes handed them another loss on Saturday, 4-2. The Penguins are holding down sixth place in the Metropolitan and are 21st in the league with 16 points.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 281st win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights all-time record against the Penguins to 5-6-0.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Puck management: When asked about what lessons needed to be learned from the most recent game, head coach Bruce Cassidy said, "It's puck management. That's what it is." The Golden Knights need to take care of the puck before anything else.

Play to our strengths: The Golden Knights know what their strengths are. Whether it's special teams, depth, or scoring, Vegas needs to find its strengths earlier in the game and play to them.