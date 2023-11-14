Morning Skate Report: Nov. 14, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) take on the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) for the first time this season on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT at Capital One Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES:

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting of the season between Vegas and Washington.

Mark Stone will play in his 600th career game on Tuesday against the Capitals.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Chandler Stephenson – four points away from 200 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev – one point away from 200 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

William Karlsson – 18 points (8G, 10A)

Jack Eichel – 15 points (6G, 9A)

Mark Stone – 14 points (4G, 10A)

Shea Theodore – 12 points (3G, 9A)

Chandler Stephenson – 10 points (2G, 8A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 5-0 on Friday evening at T-Mobile Arena. In the first period, Alex Pietrangelo opened the scoring for the Golden Knights with his first goal of the season. Ten minutes later, Alec Martinez scored to extend Vegas’ lead to 2-0. After a scoreless second period, the Golden Knights brought the heat in the third. With his shorthanded goal, William Karlsson scored his eighth of the season to make it 3-0. Two minutes later, Alec Martinez scored his second of the night, extending the lead to 4-0. Five minutes after that, Brett Howden’s goal brought the score to 5-0. Adin Hill made 20 saves to get the shutout.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 2-0-0 record against the Capitals during the 2022-23 regular season. Vegas and Washington met for the first time on Nov. 1, 2022, in DC, with Vegas taking home a 3-2 overtime win. Washington opened the scoring, but Jack Eichel responded to tie the game. During the second period, the Capitals extended their score, however, William Carrier’s goal tied the game once again. Shea Theodore’s overtime goal sealed the win for Vegas. The teams met for a second and final time in Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 21 with Vegas winning 6-2 after goals from Alec Martinez, Nicolas Roy, Michael Amadio, Byron Froese and Paul Cotter.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Capitals hold a current record of 7-4-2 (16 points) and are currently third in the Metropolitan Division. Tuesday’s game against Vegas marks the beginning of a four-game homestand for Washington. Their most recent game against the New York Islanders saw them win, 4-1. Alex Ovechkin scored two goals to extend his career total to 826. Nic Dowd and Aliaksei Protas also scored helping clinch the win. Ovechkin (4G, 7A) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (3G, 5A) lead the team in points with 11 and 8 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

Mark the 280th win in franchise history

Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Capitals to 9-2-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Athlete Mindset: After a day off and traveling to the East Coast, the team needs to head into the matchup against the Capitals with a ready-to-go mindset especially with Tuesday’s game being the start of an extended road trip.

Special Teams: A running theme this season is the importance of special teams. In the game against San Jose, Vegas outshot the Sharks, had a strong penalty kill, and was able to score shorthanded. Heading into this road trip, special teams needs to stay consistent.